LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > The Chanel Bag That Costs More Than A Car, Would You Buy It?

The Chanel Bag That Costs More Than A Car, Would You Buy It?

Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic Chanel Hula Hoop Bag from the 2013 runway is back on the market for over £87,000. Originally a runway-only piece, its rare resale is making waves

Karl Lagerfeld’s Wildest Chanel Creation
Karl Lagerfeld’s Wildest Chanel Creation

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 11, 2025 08:49:41 IST

There are fashion moments… and then there’s the Chanel Spring/Summer 2013 show. That’s when Karl Lagerfeld sent a bag down the runway so massive, so unapologetically absurd, it instantly carved its place in fashion history: the Chanel Hula Hoop Bag.

Karl Lagerfeld’s Wildest Chanel Creation Is Back, Would You Drop £87K on a Beach Bag?

It wasn’t just a bag it was a spectacle. Picture Chanel’s classic flap bag, but blown up and suspended inside two giant black hoops. Lagerfeld called it a beach bag, saying, “You need space for the beach towel… then you can put it into the sand and hang things on it.” Only Karl could dream up something so wild and make it feel entirely chic.

The oversized version (measuring nearly a meter across) was never meant to be sold just a piece of runway theatre. Chanel did release smaller, more wearable versions in tiny quantities, and those now fetch around £5,000 on the resale market. But the giant original? That unicorn of a bag? It’s officially back.

Missed It in 2013? Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Hula Hoop Bag Is Back, But It’ll Cost You

One of the ultra-rare runway Hula Hoop Bags has just resurfaced for sale online and it’s listed at over £87,000. You read that right. If you’ve got deep pockets and a love for fashion history, you can actually buy it now. It’s currently available through a luxury seller, and yes  people are watching.

And that 2013 show? It also introduced the now-iconic Brick Clutch a plexiglass, Lego-style bag that quickly became a red carpet darling.

This wasn’t just a fashion collection it was one of those unforgettable collaborations between Karl and Chanel that left a mark forever. A little wild. A little genius. And now, unexpectedly, back on the market.

Also Read: Luxury Brands Are Slowing Down, What’s Really Going On In 2025?

Tags: Brick ClutchchanelHula Hoop BagKarl Lagerfeld

RELATED News

New Motherhood And Career: The Hidden Struggles Every Working Mom Faces — Here Is What No One Tells You
The Quiet Collapse Of Luxury Market: Changes That Are Shaping Trends, We’re Buying Less, Smarter, And Embracing Pre-Loved
Luxury Brands Are Slowing Down, What’s Really Going On In 2025?
Long Study Hours Made Easy: 7 Focus Boosting Techniques
Unplug, Relax, Reset: A Weekend Self-Care Guide You’ll Love

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
ICMAI Declares CMA Intermediate And Final Results For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
The Chanel Bag That Costs More Than A Car, Would You Buy It?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Chanel Bag That Costs More Than A Car, Would You Buy It?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Chanel Bag That Costs More Than A Car, Would You Buy It?
The Chanel Bag That Costs More Than A Car, Would You Buy It?
The Chanel Bag That Costs More Than A Car, Would You Buy It?
The Chanel Bag That Costs More Than A Car, Would You Buy It?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?