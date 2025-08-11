The Chanel Bag That Costs More Than A Car, Would You Buy It?

There are fashion moments… and then there’s the Chanel Spring/Summer 2013 show. That’s when Karl Lagerfeld sent a bag down the runway so massive, so unapologetically absurd, it instantly carved its place in fashion history: the Chanel Hula Hoop Bag.

Karl Lagerfeld’s Wildest Chanel Creation Is Back, Would You Drop £87K on a Beach Bag?

It wasn’t just a bag it was a spectacle. Picture Chanel’s classic flap bag, but blown up and suspended inside two giant black hoops. Lagerfeld called it a beach bag, saying, “You need space for the beach towel… then you can put it into the sand and hang things on it.” Only Karl could dream up something so wild and make it feel entirely chic.

The oversized version (measuring nearly a meter across) was never meant to be sold just a piece of runway theatre. Chanel did release smaller, more wearable versions in tiny quantities, and those now fetch around £5,000 on the resale market. But the giant original? That unicorn of a bag? It’s officially back.

Missed It in 2013? Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Hula Hoop Bag Is Back, But It’ll Cost You

One of the ultra-rare runway Hula Hoop Bags has just resurfaced for sale online and it’s listed at over £87,000. You read that right. If you’ve got deep pockets and a love for fashion history, you can actually buy it now. It’s currently available through a luxury seller, and yes people are watching.

And that 2013 show? It also introduced the now-iconic Brick Clutch a plexiglass, Lego-style bag that quickly became a red carpet darling.

This wasn’t just a fashion collection it was one of those unforgettable collaborations between Karl and Chanel that left a mark forever. A little wild. A little genius. And now, unexpectedly, back on the market.

