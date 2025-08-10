LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Luxury Brands Are Slowing Down, What’s Really Going On In 2025?

Luxury Brands Are Slowing Down, What's Really Going On In 2025?

Luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci face a sales slowdown in 2025 due to rising prices, fewer tourists, and changing consumer tastes. After a pandemic luxury binge, buyers are now more selective. 2024 marked the worst sales since 2008, and 2025 continues the dip.

Price Hikes and Changing Tastes Force Luxury Buyers to Get Selective
Price Hikes and Changing Tastes Force Luxury Buyers to Get Selective

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 10, 2025 18:42:53 IST

The luxury market is yet again hitting a rough patch in 2025, and everyone’s noticing. Big names like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Prada, and Christian Dior are all seeing sales slow down. The big question: Is this just a temporary pause or something more serious?

LVMH Sales Decline Highlights Impact of Reduced Tourist Spending on Luxury Giants

Bernard Arnault, the billionaire behind Louis Vuitton and a whole portfolio of luxury brands, believes the slump won’t last forever. But recent numbers from LVMH tell a more cautious story.

The group reported a 9% drop in sales for its fashion and leather goods division in the second quarter worse than expected. The main culprit? Fewer tourists shopping, which has hit brands like Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior hard.

Price Hikes and Changing Tastes Force Luxury Buyers to Get Selective

Why the dip? Prices have been climbing steadily. Luxury handbags and accessories got ridiculously expensive, especially during the pandemic when many consumers went on a luxury shopping binge. Now that spree is over, and buyers are getting more selective, spending only where they see real value. The are choosing fashion over luxury.

Luxury Faces Its Biggest Challenge Since 2008 as Consumers Shift Priorities

2024 turned out to be the worst year for luxury sales since the 2008 financial crisis and that’s saying something, considering there was no recession this time. Interestingly, the biggest luxury brands aren’t losing market share to smaller, trendy brands. Instead, consumers are just changing how and what they want to spend on.

With Chanel, Gucci, Prada, and others feeling the pinch, the luxury industry faces a clear choice: adapt to new consumer tastes or risk falling behind. 2025 might be the year luxury has to rethink its game.

Also Read: Top Luxury Fashion Looks You Must See In 2025: In Pics

Luxury Brands Are Slowing Down, What’s Really Going On In 2025?

