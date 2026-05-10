Top 5 Best Places to Visit in India Before Monsoon 2026 for a Perfect Summer Escape

India looks amazing just before the monsoon comes. The weather is really nice in places making it great for travel, sightseeing and outdoor fun. From hill stations to peaceful beaches and scenic valleys trips before the monsoon offer clear skies, blooming landscapes and fewer crowds compared to peak vacation months. If you want to relax in nature enjoy adventure sports or simply escape the summer heat there are destinations across the country that become even more magical before the rains begin.

Here are five of the places to visit in India before the monsoon season starts.

1. Manali – A Perfect Mountain Getaway

Manali is a summer spot in India. Before the monsoon arrives the town has temperatures, snow-capped mountain views and lush green valleys. You can enjoy river rafting, paragliding, trekking and café hopping around Old Manali. Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass are attractions that look amazing during this season.

2. Munnar – Tea Gardens and Misty Hills

Munnar becomes incredibly beautiful before the rains begin. This hill station in Kerala is known for its tea plantations, winding roads and refreshing climate. It offers a retreat away from city life. You can explore Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty Dam and scenic viewpoints covered in mist and greenery.

3. Darjeeling – Amazing Himalayan Views Darjeeling is well known for its tea estates. It has a lot of charm. People love to see the sunrise over Kanchenjunga. The weather before monsoon is cool. It is a time to ride the toy train. You can visit Tiger Hill. It is also a time to walk through the busy local markets. The mountain views during this season are really amazing. 4. Goa – Beaches Before the Rain Goa is a place to visit before monsoon. The beaches are quiet. You can see dramatic sunsets. There are sea breezes. You can enjoy food at beach cafés. There are water sports to try. The nightlife is fun. You can see Portuguese-style buildings. It is a time to visit because there are not too many tourists. You can relax on beaches, like Baga, Vagator and Palolem.

5. Shillong – India’s Scotland of the East

Shillong looks stunning during the -monsoon season, with waterfalls, rolling hills and cool weather. The city is known for its beauty, music culture and scenic drives. You can visit Elephant Falls, Umiam Lake and nearby villages to experience the charm of Northeast India before the heavy rains arrive.