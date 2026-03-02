Ultimate Holi 2026 Playlist: From Desi Beats To Bollywood Groves You Definitely Can’t Miss

Holi is the festival of colors, isn’t just about vibrant gulal and pichkari battles- the playlist you choose can make your celebration unforgettable! Whether you’re hosting a big bash or singing folk tunes in your hometown, here are must‑play songs for Holi 2026 featuring Bollywood classics, new hits, regional favorites, and party remixes.

These tracks never fail to bring energy, nostalgia, and colorful vibes to the festival:

Bollywood Classics

“Rang Barse” Silsila — The ultimate evergreen Holi anthem with playful lyrics and folk rhythm. — The ultimate evergreen Holi anthem with playful lyrics and folk rhythm. “Holi Ke Din” Sholay — A joyful classic featuring Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. — A joyful classic featuring Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. “Holi Khele Raghuveera” Baghban — Traditional yet heartfelt festive melody. — Traditional yet heartfelt festive melody.

Modern Bollywood Hits

“Panwadi” Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari — A fresh, energetic track trending in 2026 Holi parties. — A fresh, energetic track trending in 2026 Holi parties. “Balam Pichkari” Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani — Youthful, upbeat, and perfect for colorful group fun. — Youthful, upbeat, and perfect for colorful group fun. “Badri Ki Dulhania” Badrinath Ki Dulhania — Folk‑pop energy for dancing and celebrations. — Folk‑pop energy for dancing and celebrations. “Do Me a Favour, Let’s Play Holi” Waqt: The Race Against Time — Fun fusion track with mixed language flair. — Fun fusion track with mixed language flair. “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” Khoobsurat — A peppy party banger that keeps vibes high. — A peppy party banger that keeps vibes high. “Besharam Rang” Pathaan — Trendy, beat‑driven number that’s become a favorite at modern dance Holi parties. — Trendy, beat‑driven number that’s become a favorite at modern dance Holi parties.

Tip: Mix traditional tracks with energetic modern beats — this keeps everyone from kids to adults on the dance floor!

Regional & Folk Favorites Across India

Holi isn’t just Bollywood — every region has its cultural songs that elevate the festive mood. Here are some regional hits and classics perfect for Holi 2026:

North & East India

Bhojpuri: Phagunwa Ke Maza — lively Bhojpuri Holi celebration song. — lively Bhojpuri Holi celebration song.

Bhojpuri: Leke Sutile Takiyawa — spirited local Holi track with rustic flavor. — spirited local Holi track with rustic flavor.

West Bengal: Ore Grihobashi (Rabindra Sangeet) — classic Bengali Holi song for cultural gatherings. (Rabindra Sangeet) — classic Bengali Holi song for cultural gatherings.

Punjab: Tenu Rang Laun Layi — Punjabi beats meet Holi cheer. — Punjabi beats meet Holi cheer.

Western & Southern India

Rajasthan: Holi Khelan Aayo Shyam — Rajasthani folk depicting Krishna’s playful Holi. — Rajasthani folk depicting Krishna’s playful Holi.

Maharashtra (Marathi): Kheltana Rang Bai Holicha — a traditional Marathi Holi song. — a traditional Marathi Holi song.

Assam: Fagua Aahise — Assamese Holi rhythm adding regional flavor. — Assamese Holi rhythm adding regional flavor.

Tamil & Telugu: South Indian Holi tracks (often blended with lively folk or film beats) — great for mixed playlists.

Remix & Party Versions for DJ Playlists

If you’re planning a party or DJ set, consider adding remixes and mashups that blend Bollywood with EDM or regional beats:

Holi EDM Blast – Bollywood meets electronic dance music.

Holi Bhangra Mixes – Punjabi Holi beats for energetic dance floors.

DJ & Bhajan Fusion Holi Mein Hungama (new 2026 Holi DJ track) add bhajan vibes to party mixes. – Songs like(new 2026 Holi DJ track) add bhajan vibes to party mixes.

Pro Tip: Create a mix of classic Bollywood, regional folk, and remixes in your playlist — this ensures everyone at your Holi celebration finds something to groove to, from tradition lovers to party enthusiasts!

