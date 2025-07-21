Unravelling Roots Of Raksha Bandhan: Shocking Mythical Stories From Draupadi To Maa Lakshmi

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi is a festival celebrated in India for as long as we can remember. It is a festival of love, promises and a celebration of the sacred bond between a brother and sister. The term, “Raksha Bandhan” originates from Sanskrit, and directly translates to “bond of protection”. Raksha Bandhan is annually celebrated in the Hindu Luni-Solar month of Shravana. This month correlates with the Gregorian calendar in the month of August.

During this ceremony, sisters and female cousins tie a rakhi (very literally a red thread) on their brother’s and male cousin’s wrists. This rakhi is similar to friendship bracelets but has a much deeper meaning with a rich history that signifies the bond between a brother and sister. In exchange for this rakhi, sisters often receive a gift, in many instances, these gifts are cash or checks. The brothers are then designated with the oath to protect their sisters from any harm that might come their way. This protection lasts for a year and is then revived when this action is revisited. To certify this practice, the siblings feed each other a sweet. This confirms that the practice is now sacred.

Throughout the years, many stories have claimed to be know the origination of this sacred tradition. Some of the most popular are:

Mahabharata:

In this epic, Draupadi and Krishna are siblings. This is said to be one of Krishna’s many lives. As the story progresses, Krishna cut his finger while handling sugarcane. Krishna’s wife, Queen Rukmini, sent someone to get band-aids, however, Draupadi who was nearby, saw the incident and in an attempt to help Krishna, tore off a piece of her saree and tied it around Krishna’s finger. Krishna then made a promise to her to protect her whenever she needed it. Several years later, when some men tried to disrobe Draupadi by pulling on her saree, Krishna was there and sees it. He then uses his magic to make Draupadi’s saree never ending, so that she wouldn’t be disrespected in public.

Sachi and Indra:

In the scripture of Bhavishya Puran, Sachi, the wife of Indra, tied a thread around his wrist to protect him when he went into battle against the powerful demon, King Bali. This story suggests that holy threads may have served as amulets in ancient India, used by women to protect men going to war, and not just limited to brother-sister relationships.

Lakshmi and Bali:

In the scriptures of the Bhagwat Puran and Vishnu Puran, after Vishnu conquers the three world from King Bali, King Bali asks Vishnu to live in his palace. His wife, Goddess Lakshmi, isn’t happy with this arrangement. So she goes over and tied a rakhi on Bali, making him her brother. Honoured by this gesture, Bali grants her a wish. Lakshmi wishes for Vishnu to then return to her.