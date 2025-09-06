US Travel Fees Set to Rise for Foreign Visitors: All You Need to Know

Starting September 30, visitors from 41 countries, including the UK, Australia, most of Europe, New Zealand, Israel, and Qatar, will face nearly double the fee for the US Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), according to a CNN report published Saturday. The mandatory system, reports suggest, will allow travellers from Visa Waiver Program (VWP) countries to visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa. The ESTA fee will now increase from $21 to $40.

The ESTA fee structure includes a $10 processing charge and a $30 authorisation fee, which covers a $17 travel promotion charge and a $13 Treasury fund fee. Notably, applicants rejected for an ESTA pay only the $10 processing fee.

Increased Fees at Borders and for Chinese Travelers

Travellers arriving through the US land borders will also face higher fees. The I-94 Arrival/Departure Record fee, which was earlier set at USD six, will jump to $30 at the end of the month. Additionally, travellers from China will pay a $30 enrollment fee for the Electronic Visa Update System starting the same day.

Visa Integrity Fee and Its Impact

According to the report, a new $250 “visa integrity fee” is also set to take effect on October 1 for many travellers from non-VWP countries including India, Argentina, Mexico, China, and Brazil. This, in turn, will increase the total visa cost up to $442, making it one of the world’s priciest tourist visas. The US Travel Association has criticised this increase, saying it might discourage visitors.

Decline in International Visitors to the US

The US has reportedly been witnessing a significant drop in international travellers, especially from non-neighbouring countries. According to the US National Travel and Tourism Office, international arrivals fell by 1.6% (over 3 million people) in 2025 compared to 2024, as reported by CNN. July alone recorded a 3.1% decline from the previous year, marking the fifth consecutive month of falling visitor numbers, the report said.

The World Travel and Tourism Council, meanwhile, has predicted that the US would lose $12.5 billion in international visitor spending in 2025, becoming the only country out of 184 economies that has been forecast to see such a decline.

Restrictive immigration policies, tariffs, and foreign aid cuts under the Trump administration are among factors that have been cited for this slump. The rising travel fees may also contribute lead to reduced footfall of tourists.

Raising questions about how the fee will be managed, refunded, or enforced, Houston-based immigration attorney Steven Brown told CNN Travel, “I didn’t think the increase in fees will be much of a hindrance for most travelers. But the visa integrity fee is an entirely new thing.”

What Travelers Should Know

If you are from a Visa Waiver Program country, expect to pay nearly double for your ESTA starting late September. Land border crossings will cost more, and travelers from China will likely face new enrollment fees. Meanwhile, Non-VWP visitors are advised to prepare for the costly visa integrity fee.