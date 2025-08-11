LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Labubu Doll Craze | When A Toy Meltdown Costs ₹48 Lakh: Is This What Soft Parenting Looks Like?

Labubu Doll Craze: A child in China caused ₹48 lakh worth of damage after being denied a popular Labubu plush toy. The blind box craze fuels obsession, making kids emotionally fragile. This highlights the need for firm parenting and teaching kids to handle disappointment without meltdowns.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 11, 2025 13:16:00 IST

Labubu Doll Craze: As hard it is to believe this crazy story from China. A kid got angry and  smashed up stuff worth nearly 48 lakh rupees just because his parents said no to buying them a Labubu plush toy.

Yes, you heard that right a toy! The parents had already gotten one for the younger sibling, and that just blew this kid’s lid. Total meltdown mode, breaking everything in sight like a wild hurricane.

Now, these Labubu toys aren’t just some random stuffed animals. They’re this insanely popular line of weird little elf-monster things, all goofy and creepy-looking, made by a Hong Kong artist. They come in these blind boxes, so you never know which one you get, which makes people go nuts trying to collect them all. It’s like gambling but with plush toys. Kids see others getting the rare ones, and suddenly it’s a fucking obsession.

How Consumer Hype Can Break a Kid’s Mind and Home

But here’s the real kicker: this whole blind box craze messes with kids’ heads. They start thinking they need these toys to be happy or cool, and when they don’t get what they want, some lose it. This story is a perfect example of how consumer crap can totally screw with a kid’s emotions. Instead of chilling and understanding “no,” this kid went full-on wrecking ball.

Bottom line? Toys are toys, not tickets to a meltdown. Parents, kids, everyone let’s keep it real. No toy is worth smashing your house or your peace of mind. It’s wild how a little plush can spark such chaos, but that’s what happens when hype turns into obsession. Lesson learned, hopefully.

What Is Soft Parenting?

Soft parenting is basically when parents try to be super chill and avoid saying no or punishing their kids harshly because they want them to feel happy and safe. Sounds nice, right? But the problem is, if you don’t set clear limits, kids can freak out when things don’t go their way like this kid losing it over a toy.

Also Read: 5 Reasons Why You Must Not Buy A Labubu Doll

