Home > Lifestyle > Who’s Mehul Goswami? Indian Man ‘Earned’ Rs 40 Lakh By Moonlighting In US,  Now Faces 15-Year Jail

Authorities in New York arrested a 39-year-old Indian-origin man, Mehul Goswami, for defrauding the state by secretly holding two full-time jobs. Officials said Goswami worked remotely for the New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) while also being employed by GlobalFoundries, a semiconductor company based in Malta, New York.

Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 24, 2025 14:51:34 IST

Authorities in New York arrested a 39-year-old Indian-origin man, Mehul Goswami, for defrauding the state by secretly holding two full-time jobs. Officials said Goswami worked remotely for the New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) while also being employed by GlobalFoundries, a semiconductor company based in Malta, New York. Investigators confirmed that the unauthorized dual employment led to the misuse of about $50,000 in taxpayer money. The authorities acted after receiving an anonymous email accusing Goswami of working elsewhere during official duty hours.

Investigation Reveals Moonlighting and Misuse of Public Funds

Officials launched an inquiry after receiving the anonymous tip, which led to the discovery of Goswami’s dual employment. The investigation, led by the New York State Inspector General’s Office and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, found that Goswami had been working for GlobalFoundries since March 2022. Inspector General Lucy Lang criticized the act and said public employees must serve with honesty and transparency. She added that Goswami’s actions violated the trust placed in government workers and misused public resources funded by taxpayers.

Authorities arrested Goswami on October 15 and charged him with grand larceny in the second degree. This offense is a class C felony in New York and carries a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Goswami appeared before Judge James A. Fauci in Malta Town Court and was released without bail under New York’s revised bail laws. The Inspector General’s Office confirmed that the investigation will continue to ensure accountability and prevent similar misuse of government resources in the future.

Case Raises Questions on Remote Work Oversight

Reports stated that Goswami earned around Rs 40 lakh (approximately $50,000) from his second job while still receiving his state salary. Officials said the case has raised serious concerns about the monitoring and accountability of remote employees in public offices. Inspector General Lang said her office would keep working with law enforcement to prevent any actions that compromise the integrity of public service. Authorities assured that such misuse of taxpayer funds will face strict action and oversight in the coming days.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 2:51 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Mehul GoswamiMoonlighting

