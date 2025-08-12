LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Why Did Zara Pull Their Ads? The Truth Behind the Controversy Over "Unhealthily Thin" Models

Why Did Zara Pull Their Ads? The Truth Behind the Controversy Over “Unhealthily Thin” Models

Zara faced backlash after the UK’s ASA ruled that their ads featured unhealthily thin models, promoting harmful body images. Zara responded by confirming model health certificates and removing the ads from their UK site. This highlights the fashion industry’s ongoing challenge to showcase real, healthy, and diverse bodies.

Zara faced backlash after the UK’s ASA ruled that their ads featured unhealthily thin models
Zara faced backlash after the UK’s ASA ruled that their ads featured unhealthily thin models

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 12, 2025 12:15:00 IST

Zara recently dropped some ads that didn’t sit well with a lot of people. Why? Because the models looked seriously too thin like, their collarbones were sticking out in a way that made folks uncomfortable.

Consumer Complaints Lead to ASA Ruling on Zara Ads

 The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) even stepped in and said, “Hey, these ads are crossing the line.” They ruled that Zara’s ads promoted unhealthy body images, which is a big deal.

The models are shown wearing some really nice pieces from the ZW Collection, but the problem wasn’t the clothes it was how the models looked. A consumer flagged the ads, and the ASA agreed that the photos highlighted the models’ extreme thinness in a way that could be harmful, especially to young people who are already bombarded with impossible beauty standards.

Zara Responds to Controversy: Confirms Model Health Certificates and Removes Ads from UK Website

Zara responded pretty quickly. They said all their models have health certificates proving they’re actually healthy, that the photos were barely edited, and that the ads only appeared on their website not everywhere.

 After the ASA told them to take the ads down, Zara removed them from their UK site.

Fashion Industry’s Challenge: Promoting Real, Healthy Body Image

Here’s what really matters, though: this isn’t just about Zara. It’s about how the fashion industry still struggles to show real, healthy bodies. People want to see themselves reflected honestly, not photoshopped, dangerously thin versions of what beauty “should” be.

Fashion shapes how we feel about ourselves, and it’s high time brands like Zara start getting it right. Because everyone deserves to see someone who looks like them  healthy, confident, and real.

