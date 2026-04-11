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Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 1-2 EBFC | Bipin Singh Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade

🕒 Updated: April 11, 2026 18:58:51 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as CFC take on EBFC in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL. Photo X
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL. Photo X

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL, Live Score and Updates: Nandhakumar seals the game in the final minute of stoppage time hand full three points to the Kolkata giants. Bipin Singh has given East Bengal the lead in the 83rd minute. Who will make a comeback in the second-half? It’s 1–1 at half-time in Chennai between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC. The visitors made a strong start, taking an early lead through Edmund Lalrindika inside the opening 10 minutes. However, Chennaiyin responded well, with Irfan Yadwad causing problems before cleverly finishing over the goalkeeper to level the score. East Bengal pushed for another goal through Vishnu PV and Bipin Singh, but Mohammad Nawaz produced important saves to keep the hosts in the game. Stay tuned for CFC vs EBFC live score, CFC vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster CFC vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal- Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC head into this encounter still searching for consistency. Under Clifford Miranda, the Marina Machans have managed just one win in six matches and currently sit 11th on the table with five points. Despite flashes of attacking quality, their inability to sustain performances has once again hindered their campaign.

With this being their third straight home fixture, Chennaiyin will be desperate to register their first win at home this season. Another setback could dent morale further and impact fan support at the Marina Arena.

In contrast, Oscar Bruzon’s East Bengal have shown promising form. The Red and Gold Brigade began their season strongly, though dropped points against teams like Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters FC slowed their early momentum.

However, a commanding 7–0 victory over Mohammedan SC in their last outing has reignited their confidence. Currently fifth with 11 points from six matches, East Bengal have a strong opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Mumbai City FC with another positive result.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal- Team News

Chennaiyin FC have a fully fit squad to choose from heading into the match. East Bengal, meanwhile, are expected to be without Kevin Sibille, who remains sidelined due to injury.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal- Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between the two sides has been closely contested over the years. In 11 meetings across competitions:

  • East Bengal wins: 3
  • Chennaiyin FC wins: 3
  • Draws: 5

Interestingly, both teams managed to win their respective away fixtures against each other in the previous ISL season, adding another layer of intrigue to this encounter. With Chennaiyin FC eager to break their home duck and East Bengal aiming to build momentum in the title race, this clash could be finely balanced. While form favors the visitors, Chennaiyin’s urgency at home could make this a tightly fought contest.

Live Updates

  • 18:53 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Updates ISL: CFC 1-3 EBFC After 96th Minute

    GOOOAL!!! Nandhakumar Sekar seals the game once and for all! Miguel with the attack, founds the unmarked Nandha, who calmly puts it past Nawaz for East Bengal’s third goal and obviously full three points! 

  • 18:49 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Updates ISL: CFC 1-2 EBFC After 90+6 Minutes

    6 minutes have been added on for stoppages! Can Chennaiyin draw the game? 

  • 18:47 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Updates ISL: CFC 1-1 EBFC After 90 Minutes

    Chennaiyin are not giving up as of now. They come up with yet another attack and Farukh’s header almost did some good! Questions will be asked on East Bengal’s defence.

  • 18:44 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Updates ISL: CFC 1-2 East Bengal After 87 Minutes

    This is exactly what the doctor ordered and this was on expected lines! East Bengal was attacking through and through and finally gets a goal, which could actually give them three important points today!

  • 18:42 (IST) 11 Apr 2026

    Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Updates: CFC 1-2 EBFC After 83 Minutes

    GOOOOAL!!! East Bengal take the lead!! It’s Bipin Singh!! Vishnu’s cross was not met by any of the Chennaiyin defenders as the East Bengal winger heads in an all-important goal!!!

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Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 1-2 EBFC | Bipin Singh Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade

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Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 1-2 EBFC | Bipin Singh Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 1-2 EBFC | Bipin Singh Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 1-2 EBFC | Bipin Singh Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 1-2 EBFC | Bipin Singh Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade

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