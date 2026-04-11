Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 1-2 EBFC | Bipin Singh Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as CFC take on EBFC in Chennai.
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal ISL, Live Score and Updates: Nandhakumar seals the game in the final minute of stoppage time hand full three points to the Kolkata giants. Bipin Singh has given East Bengal the lead in the 83rd minute. Who will make a comeback in the second-half? It’s 1–1 at half-time in Chennai between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC. The visitors made a strong start, taking an early lead through Edmund Lalrindika inside the opening 10 minutes. However, Chennaiyin responded well, with Irfan Yadwad causing problems before cleverly finishing over the goalkeeper to level the score. East Bengal pushed for another goal through Vishnu PV and Bipin Singh, but Mohammad Nawaz produced important saves to keep the hosts in the game. Stay tuned for CFC vs EBFC live score, CFC vs EBFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster CFC vs EBFC encounter here on NewsX.
GOOOAL!!! Nandhakumar Sekar seals the game once and for all! Miguel with the attack, founds the unmarked Nandha, who calmly puts it past Nawaz for East Bengal’s third goal and obviously full three points!
6 minutes have been added on for stoppages! Can Chennaiyin draw the game?
Chennaiyin are not giving up as of now. They come up with yet another attack and Farukh’s header almost did some good! Questions will be asked on East Bengal’s defence.
This is exactly what the doctor ordered and this was on expected lines! East Bengal was attacking through and through and finally gets a goal, which could actually give them three important points today!
GOOOOAL!!! East Bengal take the lead!! It’s Bipin Singh!! Vishnu’s cross was not met by any of the Chennaiyin defenders as the East Bengal winger heads in an all-important goal!!!