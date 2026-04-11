Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal Live Score ISL: CFC 1-2 EBFC | Bipin Singh Gives Lead To Red and Gold Brigade

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal- Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC head into this encounter still searching for consistency. Under Clifford Miranda, the Marina Machans have managed just one win in six matches and currently sit 11th on the table with five points. Despite flashes of attacking quality, their inability to sustain performances has once again hindered their campaign.

With this being their third straight home fixture, Chennaiyin will be desperate to register their first win at home this season. Another setback could dent morale further and impact fan support at the Marina Arena.

In contrast, Oscar Bruzon’s East Bengal have shown promising form. The Red and Gold Brigade began their season strongly, though dropped points against teams like Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters FC slowed their early momentum.

However, a commanding 7–0 victory over Mohammedan SC in their last outing has reignited their confidence. Currently fifth with 11 points from six matches, East Bengal have a strong opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Mumbai City FC with another positive result.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal- Team News

Chennaiyin FC have a fully fit squad to choose from heading into the match. East Bengal, meanwhile, are expected to be without Kevin Sibille, who remains sidelined due to injury.

Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal- Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between the two sides has been closely contested over the years. In 11 meetings across competitions:

East Bengal wins: 3

Chennaiyin FC wins: 3

Draws: 5

Interestingly, both teams managed to win their respective away fixtures against each other in the previous ISL season, adding another layer of intrigue to this encounter. With Chennaiyin FC eager to break their home duck and East Bengal aiming to build momentum in the title race, this clash could be finely balanced. While form favors the visitors, Chennaiyin’s urgency at home could make this a tightly fought contest.