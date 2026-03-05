East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Score ISL: Red and Gold Brigade Aim To Return To Winning Ways

East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on FCG in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.
East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL Live Score and Updates: East Bengal FC are to set FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium on March 5, Thursday in Kolkata in a match that carries significant weight despite being so early in the season. With the 2025–26 ISL season operating on a condensed 13-game league format, the margin for error has effectively vanished, specially for EBFC, who will coming into this game on the back of a 1-2 loss.
East Bengal FC enter today’s high-stakes clash at the Salt Lake Stadium desperate to snap a historically poor record against FC Goa, having secured only one victory in their previous ten ISL meetings. Oscar Bruzon’s men are currently fifth in the table with six points from three matches and are looking to bounce back from a late 2-1 heartbreak against Jamshedpur FC in their last outing. The Red and Gold Brigade will rely heavily on the league’s top scorer, Youssef Ezzejjari, who has already netted four goals this season, while the return of Naorem Mahesh Singh and Saul Crespo to the squad provides a significant creative boost.
FC Goa have started the 2025–26 season strongly and remain unbeaten, sitting third with seven points while chasing a third straight win. Coached by Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs boast one of the league’s strongest defences with two clean sheets, led by Sandesh Jhingan and Pol Moreno.
In attack, Dejan Drazic has been in top form, scoring in every match so far. The visitors will also draw confidence from their recent triumph over East Bengal FC in the final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025.
Since joining the Indian Super League in 2020, East Bengal FC have struggled significantly against FC Goa, who have largely dominated this particular fixture. Across their 10 meetings in the ISL, the Gaurs have secured 7 victories, while the Red and Gold Brigade have managed only 1 win, with the remaining 2 matches ending in draws. The historical trend shows a clear shift in momentum; while the two sides initially played out 1-1 draws in their debut season (2020-21) and traded wins in 2021-22, FC Goa have since maintained a stranglehold on the matchup. In fact, Goa have won the last six consecutive ISL encounters between the two teams, including a 3-2 victory in their last visit to the Salt Lake Stadium.
Kick-off: 5:00 PM IST, Thursday, March 5, 2026
Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL 2025-26 match between East Bengal and FC Goa all the way from Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata!