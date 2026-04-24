Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Highlights: ISL Win By Eight Wickets Qualify For Playoffs

HYK vs ISL Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Catch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score, Live Cricket Score, live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Islamabad live streaming on Tapmad.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026 Today Match: They won the toss, sent Hyderabad to bat, and used an outstanding all-around bowling performance to destroy their batting lineup. They were held to just 80 in 16 overs when Gleeson, Shadab, and Imad Wasim each claimed three wickets. Conway fell for a second-ball duck during the pursuit, which was the one small setback in United’s otherwise outstanding performance. While Sameer Minhas was happy to play second fiddle, Riaz batted with total freedom, hitting six fours and two sixes in his 18-ball 42. United made a fantastic comeback following yesterday’s setback to Rawalpindiz.

The high-flying Hyderabad Kingsmen face Islamabad United as the third and fourth-placed teams on the PSL 2026 points table clash. Marnus Labuschagne’s Kingsmen have won four games on the trot after starting the season with four defeats. Among their four wins, one came against their opponent of the night at the National Stadium in Karachi. A win tonight could very well solidify the playoff spot for either of the two teams. Both Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans have already qualified, leaving two spots open. One of Islamabad United or Hyderabad Kingsmen could take up a spot.

HYK vs. ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where can I watch PSL 2026 Match 36? TV and live streaming information by country

India: Not accessible

Pakistan: Ten Sports, A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super/Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco

ESPN in Australia

ESPN in New Zealand

Tapmad, Nepal

Willow Sports and Willow TV in the USA and Canada

Bangladesh: T Sports

Sri Lanka: Tapmad, Dialogue TV

Middle-East (MENA): Sportzplay, Switch TV, Cricbuzz, and Cricbuzz TV

UK: Ary Digital, Sky Sports Network

The rest of the world: Tapmad

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

Both bowler-dominated and high-scoring games have taken place in Karachi’s National Stadium. It will be interesting to see what kind of pitch the teams get on Friday. The captain who wins the toss would like to bowl first in order to assess the conditions. During the first few overs, the fresh ball might swing around, which the seamers would aim to exploit.

PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen Results Last 8 Matches

Match Date Opponent Venue Result 1 Mar 26, 2026 Lahore Qalandars Lahore Loss 2 Apr 01, 2026 Multan Sultans Lahore Loss 3 Apr 05, 2026 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Loss 4 Apr 08, 2026 Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Loss 5 Apr 11, 2026 Karachi Kings Karachi Win 6 Apr 12, 2026 Islamabad United Karachi Win 7 Apr 16, 2026 Rawalpindiz Karachi Win 8 Apr 22, 2026 Multan Sultans Karachi Win

PSL 2026: Islamabad United Results Last 8 Matches

Match Date Opponent Venue Result 1 Mar 28, 2026 Multan Sultans Lahore Loss 2 Mar 31, 2026 Peshawar Zalmi Lahore No Result 3 Apr 02, 2026 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Win 4 Apr 04, 2026 Rawalpindiz Lahore Win 5 Apr 09, 2026 Lahore Qalandars Karachi Win 6 Apr 12, 2026 Hyderabad Kingsmen Karachi Loss 7 Apr 16, 2026 Karachi Kings Karachi Win 8 Apr 23, 2026 Rawalpindiz Karachi Loss

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Usman Khan (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain, Asif Mehmood

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Richard Gleeson, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad