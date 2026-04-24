LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news australia latest business news 44 second viral video aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news
LIVE TV
Live

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Highlights: ISL Win By Eight Wickets Qualify For Playoffs

🕒 Updated: April 25, 2026 00:01:34 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

HYK vs ISL Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Catch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score, Live Cricket Score, live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Islamabad live streaming on Tapmad.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026 Today Match: They won the toss, sent Hyderabad to bat, and used an outstanding all-around bowling performance to destroy their batting lineup. They were held to just 80 in 16 overs when Gleeson, Shadab, and Imad Wasim each claimed three wickets. Conway fell for a second-ball duck during the pursuit, which was the one small setback in United’s otherwise outstanding performance. While Sameer Minhas was happy to play second fiddle, Riaz batted with total freedom, hitting six fours and two sixes in his 18-ball 42. United made a fantastic comeback following yesterday’s setback to Rawalpindiz. 

The high-flying Hyderabad Kingsmen face Islamabad United as the third and fourth-placed teams on the PSL 2026 points table clash. Marnus Labuschagne’s Kingsmen have won four games on the trot after starting the season with four defeats. Among their four wins, one came against their opponent of the night at the National Stadium in Karachi. A win tonight could very well solidify the playoff spot for either of the two teams. Both Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans have already qualified, leaving two spots open. One of Islamabad United or Hyderabad Kingsmen could take up a spot.

HYK vs. ISU, PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where can I watch PSL 2026 Match 36? TV and live streaming information by country

India: Not accessible

Pakistan: Ten Sports, A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super/Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco

ESPN in Australia

ESPN in New Zealand

Tapmad, Nepal

Willow Sports and Willow TV in the USA and Canada

Bangladesh: T Sports

Sri Lanka: Tapmad, Dialogue TV

Middle-East (MENA): Sportzplay, Switch TV, Cricbuzz, and Cricbuzz TV

UK: Ary Digital, Sky Sports Network

The rest of the world: Tapmad

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

Both bowler-dominated and high-scoring games have taken place in Karachi’s National Stadium. It will be interesting to see what kind of pitch the teams get on Friday. The captain who wins the toss would like to bowl first in order to assess the conditions. During the first few overs, the fresh ball might swing around, which the seamers would aim to exploit.

PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen Results Last 8 Matches

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

1

Mar 26, 2026

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore

Loss

2

Apr 01, 2026

Multan Sultans

Lahore

Loss

3

Apr 05, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Lahore

Loss

4

Apr 08, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore

Loss

5

Apr 11, 2026

Karachi Kings

Karachi

Win

6

Apr 12, 2026

Islamabad United

Karachi

Win

7

Apr 16, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Karachi

Win

8

Apr 22, 2026

Multan Sultans

Karachi

Win

PSL 2026: Islamabad United Results Last 8 Matches

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

1

Mar 28, 2026

Multan Sultans

Lahore

Loss

2

Mar 31, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore

No Result

3

Apr 02, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Lahore

Win

4

Apr 04, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Lahore

Win

5

Apr 09, 2026

Lahore Qalandars

Karachi

Win

6

Apr 12, 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Karachi

Loss

7

Apr 16, 2026

Karachi Kings

Karachi

Win

8

Apr 23, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Karachi

Loss

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Usman Khan (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain, Asif Mehmood

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Richard Gleeson, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad

Live Updates

  • 21:20 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Sameer Minhas On Charge!

    Islamabad United are making a mockery of this chase. Sameer Minhas took on the charge in the second and third over.

  • 21:10 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Great Start For Kingsmen!

    Defending only 80 runs, Hyderabad Kingsmen got off to a great start. Mohammad Ali dismissed Devon Conway in the first over. 

  • 20:53 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score Today: An Outing to Forget From Kingsmen Batters

  • 20:44 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    HYK vs ISL Live Score Today: Hyderabad Kingsmen 80-All Out vs Islamabad United

    WICKET! LBW And GONE! Imad Wasim bowls a full delivery on middle and leg, it was angling in, Mohammad Ali stays back to defend but misses the ball and gets hit on the pads. It looks out straight away, but he goes for a review. UltraEdge shows no bat, and ball-tracking confirms it’s hitting the stumps, three reds! Hyderabad Kingsmen 80-All Out vs Islamabad United in Karachi | Gleeson 3/9, Shadab 3/13, Wasim 3/21; Usman Khan 25

  • 20:29 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    HYK vs ISL Live Score Today: Mirza Strikes, Mehmood Departs!

    Salman Mirza gets his first of the night, Asif Mehmood is gone for 12, Shadab Khan takes the catch. The fall continues for Hyderabad Kingsmen. Mehmood backs away, and Mirza follows him with a pitched-up delivery. Mehmood tries to hit over the bowler’s head but only manages to get it off the toe-end only to manage it to give it to Shadab. Kingsmen 75/8 in 14.2 overs vs United in Karachi!

Load More
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Highlights: ISL Win By Eight Wickets Qualify For Playoffs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Highlights: ISL Win By Eight Wickets Qualify For Playoffs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Highlights: ISL Win By Eight Wickets Qualify For Playoffs
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Highlights: ISL Win By Eight Wickets Qualify For Playoffs
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Highlights: ISL Win By Eight Wickets Qualify For Playoffs
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Highlights: ISL Win By Eight Wickets Qualify For Playoffs

QUICK LINKS