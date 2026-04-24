Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Highlights: ISL Win By Eight Wickets Qualify For Playoffs

HYK vs ISL Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Catch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score, Live Cricket Score, live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Islamabad live streaming on Tapmad.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026 Today Match: They won the toss, sent Hyderabad to bat, and used an outstanding all-around bowling performance to destroy their batting lineup. They were held to just 80 in 16 overs when Gleeson, Shadab, and Imad Wasim each claimed three wickets. Conway fell for a second-ball duck during the pursuit, which was the one small setback in United’s otherwise outstanding performance. While Sameer Minhas was happy to play second fiddle, Riaz batted with total freedom, hitting six fours and two sixes in his 18-ball 42. United made a fantastic comeback following yesterday’s setback to Rawalpindiz.
The high-flying Hyderabad Kingsmen face Islamabad United as the third and fourth-placed teams on the PSL 2026 points table clash. Marnus Labuschagne’s Kingsmen have won four games on the trot after starting the season with four defeats. Among their four wins, one came against their opponent of the night at the National Stadium in Karachi. A win tonight could very well solidify the playoff spot for either of the two teams. Both Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans have already qualified, leaving two spots open. One of Islamabad United or Hyderabad Kingsmen could take up a spot.
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Both bowler-dominated and high-scoring games have taken place in Karachi’s National Stadium. It will be interesting to see what kind of pitch the teams get on Friday. The captain who wins the toss would like to bowl first in order to assess the conditions. During the first few overs, the fresh ball might swing around, which the seamers would aim to exploit.
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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1
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Mar 26, 2026
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Lahore Qalandars
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Lahore
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Loss
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2
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Apr 01, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Lahore
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Loss
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3
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Apr 05, 2026
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Quetta Gladiators
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Lahore
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Loss
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4
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Apr 08, 2026
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Lahore
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Loss
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5
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Apr 11, 2026
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Karachi Kings
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Karachi
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Win
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6
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Apr 12, 2026
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Win
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7
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Apr 16, 2026
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Rawalpindiz
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Karachi
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Win
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8
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Apr 22, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Karachi
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Win
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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1
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Mar 28, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Lahore
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Loss
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2
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Mar 31, 2026
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Lahore
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No Result
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3
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Apr 02, 2026
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Quetta Gladiators
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Lahore
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Win
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4
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Apr 04, 2026
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Rawalpindiz
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Lahore
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Win
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5
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Apr 09, 2026
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Lahore Qalandars
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Karachi
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Win
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6
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Apr 12, 2026
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Hyderabad Kingsmen
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Karachi
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Loss
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7
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Apr 16, 2026
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Karachi Kings
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Karachi
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Win
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8
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Apr 23, 2026
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Rawalpindiz
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Karachi
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Loss
Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Usman Khan (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain, Asif Mehmood
Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Richard Gleeson, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad
Islamabad United are making a mockery of this chase. Sameer Minhas took on the charge in the second and third over.
Defending only 80 runs, Hyderabad Kingsmen got off to a great start. Mohammad Ali dismissed Devon Conway in the first over.
😬#HKvIU pic.twitter.com/q4IPUjRE1P
— Hyderabad Kingsmen (@HHKingsmen) April 24, 2026
WICKET! LBW And GONE! Imad Wasim bowls a full delivery on middle and leg, it was angling in, Mohammad Ali stays back to defend but misses the ball and gets hit on the pads. It looks out straight away, but he goes for a review. UltraEdge shows no bat, and ball-tracking confirms it’s hitting the stumps, three reds! Hyderabad Kingsmen 80-All Out vs Islamabad United in Karachi | Gleeson 3/9, Shadab 3/13, Wasim 3/21; Usman Khan 25
Salman Mirza gets his first of the night, Asif Mehmood is gone for 12, Shadab Khan takes the catch. The fall continues for Hyderabad Kingsmen. Mehmood backs away, and Mirza follows him with a pitched-up delivery. Mehmood tries to hit over the bowler’s head but only manages to get it off the toe-end only to manage it to give it to Shadab. Kingsmen 75/8 in 14.2 overs vs United in Karachi!