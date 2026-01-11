India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: All Eyes On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill’s Return

The series is an excellent chance for the New Zealand young guns to shine, while India’s more experienced and deeper side is their tool for a winning start to the season. Toss at 1 PM IST, Match starts from 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 2026 Live score: With captain Shubman Gill leading the way, India’s cricket season has risen to the occasion and the first ODI at Vadodara is the place where the series is going to be held. It is the first match scheduled that has caught the attention of the spectators mainly because of the return of veterans Kohli and Rohit in their international career after they starred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The two players’ present day form in the domestic circuit has only amplified the curiosity for the fans, who are most impatient to witness the pair readjustment to the international team. Kohli steps onto the field in brilliant form after hitting 77 against Gujarat and a blazing 131 against Andhra Pradesh, thus, in two appearances for Delhi, making a sum of 208 runs. Rohit Sharma also received the limelight for his splendid 155 against Sikkim. Despite that, Rohit’s explosive batting reminded everyone of his match winning capability and thus a part of the focus will be on the veteran duo as India plans to further solidify their strong home record. On the other hand, New Zealand is believed to send a very young team for the ODIs series. Santner will join the squad later for the T20I series, but Bracewell will be captain of a team largely made up of inexperienced players whose role will be to make India jittery at home. The series is an excellent chance for the New Zealand young guns to shine, while India’s more experienced and deeper side is their tool for a winning start to the season.