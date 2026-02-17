LIVE | IRE vs ZIM Weather Update LIVE T20 World Cup 2026: Will Australia Crash Out if Ireland vs Zimbabwe is Washed Out?

IRE vs ZIM Weather Report LIVE T20 World Cup 2026: Will Australia Crash Out if Ireland vs Zimbabwe is Washed Out?
The toss has been delayed in the Zimbabwe vs Ireland fixture in Pallekele due to rain. If the match is washed out, it will have an impact on the qualification scenarios of Australia as well as Ireland. Zimbabwe have 4 points from two matches having won both their encounters.
If the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match is washed out then the two sides will get one point each. With one point, Zimbabwe will take their tally to 5 and their Super 8 spot will be confirmed. Australia have just one match to go and they can have a maximum of four points under their belt.
The chances of having a match in Pallekele look very dull. If the match between Zimbabwe vs Ireland is washed out, how will it impact Australia’s chances?