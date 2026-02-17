LIVE TV
LIVE | IRE vs ZIM Weather Update LIVE T20 World Cup 2026: Will Australia Crash Out if Ireland vs Zimbabwe is Washed Out?

🕒 Updated: February 17, 2026 16:59:47 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

Pallekele weather report LIVE. (Photo Credits: X)
Pallekele weather report LIVE. (Photo Credits: X)

The toss has been delayed in the Zimbabwe vs Ireland fixture in Pallekele due to rain. If the match is washed out, it will have an impact on the qualification scenarios of Australia as well as Ireland. Zimbabwe have 4 points from two matches having won both their encounters. 

Live Updates

  • 17:01 (IST) 17 Feb 2026

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe LIVE Weather Updates

    If the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match is washed out then the two sides will get one point each. With one point, Zimbabwe will take their tally to 5 and their Super 8 spot will be confirmed. Australia have just one match to go and they can have a maximum of four points under their belt. 

  • 16:58 (IST) 17 Feb 2026

    ZIM vs IRE LIVE

  • 16:54 (IST) 17 Feb 2026

    ZIM vs IRE Weather LIVE Updates

    If the match is washed out, it will have an impact on the qualification scenarios of Australia as well as Ireland. Zimbabwe have 4 points from two matches having won both their encounters. Australia just have two points in three matches while Ireland have two from three. 

  • 16:51 (IST) 17 Feb 2026

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Weather Report LIVE

  • 16:44 (IST) 17 Feb 2026

    IRE vs ZIM LIVE

    The chances of having a match in Pallekele look very dull. If the match between Zimbabwe vs Ireland is washed out, how will it impact Australia’s chances?

QUICK LINKS