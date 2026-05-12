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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

🕒 Updated: May 12, 2026 08:22:24 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 in the third week of May, much to the delight of more than 18 lakh students across India. The time frame was mentioned by the Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, and he also assured the student community that the rumours about a technical glitch in the result process are completely unfounded. The Class 12 board exams were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Then, the evaluation started, and the officials are regularly working to bring the results to the students on time.

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Live Updates

  • 08:22 (IST) 12 May 2026

    CBSE 12 Result 2026: How many students gave the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2026?

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 in the third week of May, much to the delight of more than 18 lakh students across India.
  • 08:18 (IST) 12 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Is CBSE Class 12 result 2026 evaluation facing any delay?

    The Central Board of Secondary Education has dismissed reports suggesting delays or technical glitches in the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. Officials said the digital on-screen marking system is functioning smoothly.

    The board added that the evaluation process is progressing as per schedule, with no disruption in workflow. CBSE is continuing to follow its planned academic timeline.

    The Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be declared in May, following the completion of examinations conducted earlier this year.

  • 08:04 (IST) 12 May 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What is the official date and time given by CBSE for the class 12 results?

    The CBSE board has not given any official date and time for class 12 results. However, it is expected to be out soon. Students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for regular updates.

LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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