LIVE | CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 in the third week of May, much to the delight of more than 18 lakh students across India. The time frame was mentioned by the Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, and he also assured the student community that the rumours about a technical glitch in the result process are completely unfounded. The Class 12 board exams were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Then, the evaluation started, and the officials are regularly working to bring the results to the students on time.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will publish the Class 12 results 2026 online. Students can check the Class 12 Result 2026 of the CBSE by visiting the official portal and logging in with their roll number and other details.
Official websites of CBSE to check Class 12 Result 2026 and download CBSE Class 12 Marksheet:
Students can check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 from the above genuine portals only and should not check from other sources to avoid confusion.
The Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared in the third week of May, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education, which has dismissed the news of any evaluation delay.
The board has further said that its on-screen marking process is going on smoothly after conducting the exams from February 17 to April 10, 2026.