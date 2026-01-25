LIVE TV
HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Score Updates: Abhishek, Surya’s Fifties Power India to Series Win vs New Zealand | Full Scorecard, Result & Key Moments

🕒 Updated: January 25, 2026 22:23:37 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Full Match Highlights And Updates: Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav slammed fifties to power India to an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series .

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Match Highlights, Score And Updates: Abhishek Sharma blazed a stunning 14-ball fifty and skipper Suryakumar Yadav stayed in sublime form with another attacking half-century as India raced through the chase in just 10 overs, crushing New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I to clinch a 3–0 lead in the five-match series on Sunday.

With comprehensive wins in the first two matches, India are already 2-0 up in the five-match series. In the second T20I, Ishan Kishan’s sensational comeback in the blue jersey made headlines as he partnered with skipper Surya to make a mockery of the 209-run target in Raipur. 

FULL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ 3rd T20I UPDATES 

India’s predicted playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand’s predicted playing 11: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, yes, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Live Updates

  • 16:46 (IST) 25 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today: Jasprit Bumrah, Player Of The Match

  • 16:44 (IST) 25 Jan 2026

    Live Score And Updates IND vs NZ T20: Abhishek, The Ultimate Team-man

    Abhishek Sharma (Post-match): That's what my team wants from me and I just want to execute all the time. But obviously, it's not easy to do it every time, but I think it's all about mental as well and the atmosphere you get around your dressing room as well. That's more than impossible for anyone (to break Yuvraj's fastest T20 fifty record), but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series as well and going forward, it's going to be fun. (On hitting another 1st ball...

  • 16:41 (IST) 25 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Score Online: Win For The Ages

    India tore apart a 154 chase in just 10 overs, with New Zealand’s cheapest over still going for 11—telling in itself. That onslaught came even after Samson fell first ball, as Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav went utterly ruthless, attacking almost every delivery. The white Kookaburra flew to all parts, New Zealand were left shell-shocked, and the contest was effectively over early. One of India’s most crushing wins against a quality side, leaving the visitors relieved when it finally ended.

  • 16:37 (IST) 25 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Score And Updates: Mission Complete

  • 16:33 (IST) 25 Jan 2026

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today: Utter Domination by Team India

QUICK LINKS