HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Score Updates: Abhishek, Surya’s Fifties Power India to Series Win vs New Zealand | Full Scorecard, Result & Key Moments

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Full Match Highlights And Updates: Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav slammed fifties to power India to an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series .

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Match Highlights, Score And Updates: Abhishek Sharma blazed a stunning 14-ball fifty and skipper Suryakumar Yadav stayed in sublime form with another attacking half-century as India raced through the chase in just 10 overs, crushing New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I to clinch a 3–0 lead in the five-match series on Sunday.

With comprehensive wins in the first two matches, India are already 2-0 up in the five-match series. In the second T20I, Ishan Kishan’s sensational comeback in the blue jersey made headlines as he partnered with skipper Surya to make a mockery of the 209-run target in Raipur.

Also Read: Captain Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet

FULL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ 3rd T20I UPDATES

India’s predicted playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand’s predicted playing 11: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, yes, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.