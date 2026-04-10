RR vs RCB Guwahati Weather Updates Live: Rain to Play Spoilsport at Barsapara Stadium

RR vs RCB Guwahati Weather Updates Live: Rain and thunderstorms threaten to play spoilsport at the Barsapara Stadium for Match 16 of IPL 2026. Get the latest pitch conditions, hourly rain forecast, and match cut-off times here.

RR vs RCB Guwahati Weather Updates Live. Photo IPL

RR vs RCB Guwahati Rain Live Updates, Guwahati Weather Today: The 16th match of IPL 2026 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. Stay tuned for RR vs RCB live weather, RR vs RCB live rain updates, Guwahati Weather Live Updates, IPL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, IPL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RR vs RCB encounter here on NewsX.

Apart from the on-field action, weather conditions in Guwahati will also be closely monitored by fans and teams alike. Rain is expected in the city earlier in the day on Friday, but the forecast suggests that it should not have a major impact on the match itself. According to AccuWeather, rainfall is anticipated between 2 PM and 3 PM local time. However, the encouraging news is that the weather is expected to clear up by the time the match begins in the evening.

At the scheduled start of the game, the probability of rain is predicted to be extremely low. Reports suggest that there is only around a three per cent chance of rainfall during the match hours, which means the chances of interruptions remain minimal. This should come as a relief to fans who are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated clash between the two unbeaten teams.

The overall weather in Guwahati during the evening is expected to be quite pleasant. Temperatures are likely to hover around 26°C during the early part of the match and could gradually drop to approximately 17°C as the night progresses. Such conditions are generally considered comfortable for both players and spectators, allowing for an enjoyable cricketing contest under the lights.

Humidity, however, will be on the higher side, expected to be around 70 per cent. This could potentially lead to the formation of dew later in the evening, especially during the second innings. Dew often makes the ball slippery and can make it difficult for bowlers—particularly spinners—to maintain a firm grip. As a result, captains winning the toss might consider this factor carefully before deciding whether to bat or bowl first.

Despite the possibility of some cloud cover, the overall forecast remains positive for cricket. The chance of rain during the match window stands at only around 10 per cent, indicating that the full contest is likely to proceed without any major weather-related interruptions. With pleasant temperatures, manageable humidity, and minimal rain threat, Guwahati appears set to provide ideal conditions for an exciting IPL showdown

RR vs RCB Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala