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Home > Middle east > Dubai Airport Update: 17 Airlines Suspended Services, Major Delays and Cancellations Expected

Dubai Airport Update: 17 Airlines Suspended Services, Major Delays and Cancellations Expected

Dubai Airport Open or Closed? Growing Middle East tensions and regional airspace safety concerns have forced several airlines to suspend or reduce flights to Dubai.

Dubai Airport Update: 17 Airlines Suspended Services, Major Delays and Cancellations Expected

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 16:46 IST

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Dubai Airport Update: 17 Airlines Suspended Services, Major Delays and Cancellations Expected

Dubai International Airport is a busy place but now it is having some big problems. This is because 17 international airlines have stopped or reduced the number of flights they have to Dubai International Airport.  Some big airlines like British Airways, Lufthansa Group, Air France, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific and KLM have stopped flying to Dubai International Airport.  The  reason for this is that there are some security concerns because of what’s happening in the Middle East. The UAE has had to impose some controls on the airspace and limit how many planes can fly to Dubai International Airport. Foreign airlines can only have one flight per day to Dubai International Airport until at May 31 2026. Even though some airlines like Emirates and flydubai are still flying people are having problems with their flights. They are having delays and cancellations. They are not getting their money back. People are also not sure, about their travel plans. People who know about aviation say that this situation could keep affecting travel, tourism and flights that connect Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Dubai International Airport will likely be affected for a while.

Why Are Airlines Suspending Flights to Dubai?

The main reason for the suspension is that there is a problem between Iran and other countries. This is causing safety concerns for planes in the area. There have been attacks with missiles and drones in the Gulf region. Because of this some countries had to close their airspace for a while and put rules on flying. The United Arab Emirates and other nearby countries were affected by this. On the people in charge of Dubai said it was okay to open the airspace again.. Even now airlines that fly to other countries are not operating as usual. They are being careful because of the safety risks and some limits, on how they can operate. The Iran problem is still an issue and it is affecting flights.

Airlines That Have Suspended or Reduced Dubai Flights

  • British Airways
  • Lufthansa
  • Swiss International Air Lines
  • Austrian Airlines
  • ITA Airways
  • Air France
  • KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
  • Singapore Airlines
  • Cathay Pacific
  • Air Canada
  • Korean Air
  • Aegean Airlines
  • Eurowings
  • Pegasus Airlines
  • Royal Air Maroc
  • SunExpress
  • Philippine Airlines

How Dubai Airport Is Responding

Dubai Airports says things are getting back to normal now that the UAE has eased the rules for its airspace. The people in charge of the airport said a lot of people were still able to travel through Dubai Airports even when things were not running smoothly. The airlines are slowly starting to fly their routes again.. The people who work at the airport are warning that there are still some problems with the way planes are being routed and that is causing some delays. This is still affecting the way traffic moves, at Dubai Airports. Dubai Airports is still feeling the effects of these delays.

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Impact on Passengers and Tourism

  • Flight cancellations
  • Delayed departures
  • Expensive rebooking charges
  • Long transit disruptions
  • Refund delays

Emirates and flydubai Continue Operations

Despite the airline suspensions Emirates and flydubai are still flying on some routes but with changed schedules. You should check the airline websites often before you leave because the schedules keep changing every day. Emirates and flydubai are still operating,. They have modified their routes and schedules. It’s an idea to check their websites regularly for the latest information.

Will Flights Return to Normal Soon?

Industry experts think flight plans might get back to normal if regional issues calm down and airspace limits are completely removed. Some airlines are being careful. Have stopped some routes until late summer or October 2026. Airlines are keeping an eye on security changes before they go back, to full operations.

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Tags: Airlines suspendDubai airport news 2026Dubai flight suspensiondubai flightsdubai international airportIran conflict impact on flightsMiddle East airspace restrictionsUAE aviation news

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Dubai Airport Update: 17 Airlines Suspended Services, Major Delays and Cancellations Expected
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