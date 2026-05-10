UAE School Holiday Alert: Eid Al Adha Break 2026 May Create Extended Weekend for Families

As Eid Al Adha is coming up families in the UAE are getting ready for one of the school breaks of the year. This holiday is not about celebrations and family gatherings it also affects school schedules, travel plans, childcare and exam preparation. Schools are already telling parents about timetables, assignment plans and when they will reopen so parents can plan ahead. The thing is, Eid holidays are based on the lunar calendar so the final dates depend on when the moon is sighted which means things might change a bit. For families, especially those with kids who have exams it is really important to balance celebrations with school work during this time.

Expected Eid Al Adha School Holiday Dates

The UAE Ministry of Education said that the third-semester mid-term and Eid Al Adha break for students, teachers and staff will probably be from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29.

Because the holiday falls on weekends May 23-24 and May 30-31 many public school students might get a nine-day break.

For schools holidays will start on Tuesday, May 26 with Arafat Day and go on until Friday, May 29. With the weekend this means families could get a six-day holiday.

Why Eid Dates Change Every Year

Eid Al Adha dates are not fixed like public holidays. They follow the lunar calendar. This means Eid dates move earlier by about 10 to 11 days each year.

The start of months depends on seeing the crescent moon, which is why the final Eid dates are often confirmed just before the holiday. The UAE usually tells people when the holidays are expected to be so schools and businesses can plan,. The official dates depend on seeing the moon.

How Schools Prepare Ahead of Eid

schools start getting ready for Eid schedules a few weeks before. They do this especially when exams and assessments are already planned.

Schools usually tell parents about:

* The last day of school before the break

* When school will start again after Eid

* Homework or revision plans

* Exam schedules

* What is expected for learning

* Changes in transport timings

Many schools use apps, parent portals and emails to make sure families get the information they need to plan travel and studies.

Understanding ‘Bridge Days’ and Long Weekends

A “bridge day” is a day off between a public holiday and a weekend making the break longer.

In the UAE these long weekends can affect family plans, like childcare, holiday bookings and study routines. Many people travel during Eid so flights and hotels get booked quickly.

Will Students Receive Homework During Eid?

It depends on the school and the age of the student.

Younger kids are often told to read spend time with family and do activities instead of homework. Older kids, those with big exams might get:

* Revision worksheets

* Practice papers

* Recorded lessons

* Online assignments

* Digital learning materials

The goal is to keep learning going without making it too much for students during the holiday.

Schools Focus on Wellbeing Alongside Academics

Teachers in the UAE say taking care of students wellbeing is very important before summer holidays when there are many assessments.

Kenny Duncan, the Principal of Nord Anglia International School Dubai thinks Eid is a time for families to connect and reflect. He said schools are making sure students do well in school and are also emotionally supported.

Many schools are making their online learning better. Are telling students to use the break to rest and spend time with family.

Are Academic Calendars Being Adjusted?

Schools are not making changes to the calendar. Instead they are changing lesson plans and revision schedules around the Eid holiday.

This term is a bit tough because:

* CBSE Class 10 second board exams are happening between May 15 and June 1

* Some families are taking holidays

* Schools need to finish the curriculum before summer

To deal with this schools are giving revision support and sharing study materials earlier.

Support for Exam-Year Students

Schools with students who have exams are focusing a lot on revision plans and digital support.

Abhilasha Singh, the Principal of Shining Star International School said schools are using teaching methods, guided assignments and digital platforms to help students stay on track during the break.

There is support for CBSE Class 10 students who have exams during Eid.

What Parents Should Keep in Mind

Schools are telling parents to get ready for the holiday by:

* Checking school updates

* Looking at assessment schedules

* Not taking unnecessary extra holidays

* Confirming when school starts again before traveling

* Helping kids get back, into school smoothly after the break

Parents should also remember that Eid dates might change a bit so they should be prepared.

Also Read: UAE Confirms Monday (May 11, 2026) School Reopening for Students Across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and All Emirates