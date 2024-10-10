Home
Akhilesh Yadav Confirms INDIA Bloc’s Unity Amidst Speculations Of Alliance Rift In Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has confirmed that the INDIA bloc is united in Uttar Pradesh, dismissing rumors of discord. He emphasized that the Samajwadi Party and Congress will collaborate in the upcoming by-elections.

Akhilesh Yadav Confirms INDIA Bloc’s Unity Amidst Speculations Of Alliance Rift In Uttar Pradesh

As rumors swirled regarding potential discord within the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav confidently reaffirmed the alliance’s solidarity. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Yadav emphasized that his party and Congress would collaborate in the upcoming by-elections, quelling concerns about any rifts within the opposition coalition.

Yadav’s remarks came as he paid tribute to his late father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, on the second anniversary of his passing. He asserted, “The INDIA bloc is intact in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party and Congress will fight together in the upcoming UP by-elections.” This statement aims to solidify the alliance’s commitment amid mounting speculation regarding divisions.

On October 9, the Samajwadi Party announced candidates for six constituencies—Karhal, Sisamau, Katheri, Phulpur, Milkipur, and Majhwa—raising eyebrows among Congress leaders who felt sidelined in the decision-making process.

Congress Expresses Concerns

Congress state in-charge Avinash Pandey voiced his discontent, stating, “It is true that no information was given to us about it. There has been no discussion with the coordination committee of the INDIA alliance yet.” He stressed the importance of collaboration, asserting that any decisions made by the INDIA alliance’s coordination committee would be respected by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai added, “Whatever in-charge (Avinash Pandey) has said will be done. The central leadership will take the final call. The alliance (with Samajwadi Party) will remain as usual.” This statement reflects Congress‘s intent to uphold the coalition despite the recent tensions.

Upcoming By-Elections

The political landscape is heating up, as by-elections for ten assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are expected later this year. The seats include Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

In response to the upcoming challenges, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is well-prepared to reclaim its previous seats and possibly capture those held by the Samajwadi Party.

“The BJP is rigorously preparing from the booth level to the Vidhan Sabha level across all ten constituencies. We are confident of not only reclaiming our seats but also winning seats currently held by the Samajwadi Party,” Maurya declared.

As the political drama unfolds, the future of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh hangs in the balance, with both coalition partners committed to navigating their differences and focusing on the electoral challenges ahead.

MUST RAED: Kerala Assembly Urges Centre To Scrap ‘One Nation, One Election’ Plan

Filed under

Akhilesh Yadav INDIA bloc national news Uttar Pradesh
