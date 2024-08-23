Assam: 14-Year-Old Girl ‘Gang-Raped’ While Returning From Tuition In Nagaon

Three guys allegedly gang raped a 14-year-old girl in Assam’s Nagoan district. On Thursday, authorities recovered the survivor who was semi-conscious on a road in the district’s Dhing area.

Police rescued the survivor after receiving a tip from a passerby. The accused have yet to be identified.

The rescued little child has been taken to the Dhing medical unit in the Nagoan area of the state. In response to the incident, the Student Union declared a bandh in the area today.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma strongly criticized the incident, calling it a “crime against humanity”. Taking to X, the Chief Minister voiced his displeasure at the incident and promised to bring the culprits to justice.

MUST READ: FIR Against Badlapur School For Failing To Report Sexual Assault Under POCSO Act

“The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience. We will not spare anyone and bring the perpetrators to justice,” CM Himanta wrote.

जिन अपराधियों ने ढींग की एक हिंदू नाबालिका के साथ जघन्य अपराध करने का साहस किया, उन्हें कानून छोड़ेगा नहीं। लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद एक विशेष समुदाय अत्यंत सक्रिय हो रहा है। हिंदुओं को भाषाओं के आधार पर बांटने की कोशिश से सभी को सतर्क रहना चाहिए। मेरा प्रेस वार्तालाप: pic.twitter.com/I7W7ssHaPL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 23, 2024

He added that he has asked the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam to visit the crime scene and take immediate and decisive action against those involved. “I’ve directed DGP Assam Police to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters,” he added.

Earlier, allegations surfaced against a muezzin of raping a nine-year-old girl in Lakhimpur’s Ulubari. The incident reportedly took place on August 14 and Metab Ali, the muezzin is the main accused.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Junior Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI’s Psychological Profiling Of The Accused Explained