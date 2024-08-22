Thursday, August 22, 2024

Justice Pardiwala Criticizes Post-Mortem Process And Urges Prompt Documentation

Justice Pardiwala Criticizes Post-Mortem Process And Urges Prompt Documentation

BREAKING: Justice Pardiwala expressed strong disapproval of the current procedures regarding post-mortem and UD registration during a recent court hearing. He was particularly astonished to learn that post-mortem examinations are conducted before the registration of Unnatural Death (UD) reports. Querying the timing of UD 861/24, which was registered at 1:46 PM, Justice Pardiwala questioned the source of this information and expressed frustration over the delays in the process. He emphasized that the only requirement is to review the document that records the time of death. To address these issues, Justice Pardiwala instructed that the responsible police officer be present for the next hearing to ensure accountability and expedite the process.

WATCH: CISF Response Saves Passenger’s Life After Cardiac Arrest At IGI Delhi Airport

Shehbaz Sharif Calls For Dialogue With PPP Leaders To Address Power Tariff Issues

India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Meets His Polish Counterpart

CBI To Supreme Court: Evidence In Kolkata Doctor Rape And Murder Case Was Altered

Tim Walz Declares “Honour Of My Life” As He Accepts VP Nomination

RBI Deputy Governor Calls For Increased Digitisation In Credit Delivery To Support MSMEs

Body of Trainee Pilot Recovered from Chandil Dam Three Days After Aircraft Crash; Search Continues for Instructor

