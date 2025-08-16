LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > North East > Manipur: Thadou Inpi Mizoram Extends Support For Peace And Community Understanding

Manipur: Thadou Inpi Mizoram Extends Support For Peace And Community Understanding

Thadou Inpi Mizoram (TIMz) has formally declared its support for ongoing peace initiatives aimed at fostering reconciliation between the Thadou and Meitei communities in Manipur. The move follows a recent meeting in Imphal on August 6, where Thadou representatives were warmly received by Manipur’s civil society organizations (CSOs), marking significant progress in dialogue.

Manipur: Thadou Inpi Mizoram Extends Support For Peace And Community Understanding(Image Credit- Google)
Manipur: Thadou Inpi Mizoram Extends Support For Peace And Community Understanding(Image Credit- Google)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Published: August 16, 2025 16:52:00 IST

Thadou Inpi Mizoram (TIMz) has formally declared its support for ongoing peace initiatives aimed at fostering reconciliation between the Thadou and Meitei communities in Manipur. The move follows a recent meeting in Imphal on August 6, where Thadou representatives were warmly received by Manipur’s civil society organizations (CSOs), marking significant progress in dialogue.

TIMz emphasized the longstanding peaceful ties between the people of Mizoram and Manipur, noting that the Thadou — a distinct Mizo ethnic group — have no political demands beyond safeguarding their indigenous identity within India’s framework. The organization highlighted that the misidentification of Thadous and other Zo-fate/Zohnathlak tribes as “Kuki” has been a source of political tension, contributing to divisions during the ongoing Manipur crisis.

The press statement recalled the formation of Zo United in September 2023 under Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee, which sought to unite Zo ethnic groups after the 2023 Manipur unrest. However, the initiative weakened after the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) withdrew in 2024 to form a separate council pursuing a distinct political agenda, sidelining Thadou interests.

Despite these challenges, TIMz underscored the resilience of inter-community bonds. It noted that while displacement has affected both states, many from Manipur continue to reside in Aizawl, just as Mizoram residents live peacefully in Imphal.

At the August 6 “Road to Peace – Covenant of Understanding” meeting in Imphal, TIMz’s participation was seen as a breakthrough. Discussions reaffirmed that Thadous are not Kukis and that their safety within Imphal must be ensured. Both sides also agreed on updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1961 as the base year to identify indigenous people and uphold mutual respect for integrity and identity.

Calling the meeting a “crucial step towards peaceful coexistence,” TIMz reiterated its absolute solidarity with the Thadou-Meitei understanding and pledged to remain committed to peace and restoration.

In its appeal, TIMz urged the Government of Mizoram to facilitate the process, particularly in strengthening ties between the Thadou, Meitei, and other Zo-fate/Zohnathlak tribes in Manipur, framing it as a powerful step forward for lasting peace in the Northeast.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Police Nab 1,200 Cyber Criminals, 500 Drug Peddlers In Six-Month Crackdown

Tags: manipurmizoramThadou Inpi Mizoram

RELATED News

Drugs Trafficking Bid Foiled in Manipur; Two Arrested, Arms Cache Seized in Separate Operation
Assam: Four Including Wife And Daughter Arrested For Murder Of Dibrugarh Businessman
Assam Congress Accuses State Govt Of Deceiving On ST Status For Six Communities: What’s Behind the Allegations?
TTD Chairman Meets Assam CM, Seeks Land For Srivari Temple In Guwahat
Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case

LATEST NEWS

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Nagaon District; Tremors Felt Across Region
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Manipur: Thadou Inpi Mizoram Extends Support For Peace And Community Understanding

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manipur: Thadou Inpi Mizoram Extends Support For Peace And Community Understanding

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Manipur: Thadou Inpi Mizoram Extends Support For Peace And Community Understanding
Manipur: Thadou Inpi Mizoram Extends Support For Peace And Community Understanding
Manipur: Thadou Inpi Mizoram Extends Support For Peace And Community Understanding
Manipur: Thadou Inpi Mizoram Extends Support For Peace And Community Understanding

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?