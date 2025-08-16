Manipur: Thadou Inpi Mizoram Extends Support For Peace And Community Understanding

Thadou Inpi Mizoram (TIMz) has formally declared its support for ongoing peace initiatives aimed at fostering reconciliation between the Thadou and Meitei communities in Manipur. The move follows a recent meeting in Imphal on August 6, where Thadou representatives were warmly received by Manipur’s civil society organizations (CSOs), marking significant progress in dialogue.

TIMz emphasized the longstanding peaceful ties between the people of Mizoram and Manipur, noting that the Thadou — a distinct Mizo ethnic group — have no political demands beyond safeguarding their indigenous identity within India’s framework. The organization highlighted that the misidentification of Thadous and other Zo-fate/Zohnathlak tribes as “Kuki” has been a source of political tension, contributing to divisions during the ongoing Manipur crisis.

The press statement recalled the formation of Zo United in September 2023 under Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee, which sought to unite Zo ethnic groups after the 2023 Manipur unrest. However, the initiative weakened after the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) withdrew in 2024 to form a separate council pursuing a distinct political agenda, sidelining Thadou interests.

Despite these challenges, TIMz underscored the resilience of inter-community bonds. It noted that while displacement has affected both states, many from Manipur continue to reside in Aizawl, just as Mizoram residents live peacefully in Imphal.

At the August 6 “Road to Peace – Covenant of Understanding” meeting in Imphal, TIMz’s participation was seen as a breakthrough. Discussions reaffirmed that Thadous are not Kukis and that their safety within Imphal must be ensured. Both sides also agreed on updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1961 as the base year to identify indigenous people and uphold mutual respect for integrity and identity.

Calling the meeting a “crucial step towards peaceful coexistence,” TIMz reiterated its absolute solidarity with the Thadou-Meitei understanding and pledged to remain committed to peace and restoration.

In its appeal, TIMz urged the Government of Mizoram to facilitate the process, particularly in strengthening ties between the Thadou, Meitei, and other Zo-fate/Zohnathlak tribes in Manipur, framing it as a powerful step forward for lasting peace in the Northeast.

