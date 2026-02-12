LIVE TV
Ahead Of India-Pakistan Showdown, Ahmed Shehzad Cries On Live TV: 'My Son Wanted Me To Play', Leaves Set In Tears After PSL Rejection

Ahmed Shehzad turned emotional on Geo News’ Hasna Mana Hai after going unsold in the PSL 2026 auction. The 34-year-old apologised and walked off the set in tears.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 12, 2026 18:52:54 IST

Former Pakistan star Ahmed Shehzad became deeply emotional on live television after being left out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 selection.  He broke down in tears as he spoke about his long cricketing journey and personal pain. The moment happened during a recent appearance on Geo News’ talk show Hasna Mana Hai, where Ahmed Shehzad appeared alongside former teammate Mohammad Amir.

As per reports, Ahmed Shehzad, 34, has not been picked by any PSL franchise and went unsold at the PSL auction, which has left him on the sidelines once again. He has played in five previous PSL seasons between 2016 and 2021, scoring 1,077 runs in 45 matches with a strike rate above 120, including nine half-centuries. Despite this past success, he has not featured in the league for several years.

Speaking openly on the show, Shehzad tried to explain how the snub has affected him. “Yes, I do get emotional. When I speak honestly, it hurts a lot. I want to play,” he said. According to reports, he admitted that while he genuinely feels happy for his batch-mates who continue to play, however seeing them in action also brings deep personal sadness. “The way you said all my batch-mates are playing, that makes me happy for them. But of course, I also wonder what the reasons were. Why did this happen?” he asked.

Ahmed Shehzad’s Emotional Moment About Son

What hit him hardest, he said, was thinking about his nine-year-old son, who once watched him play and dreams of seeing his father back on the field. “The pain lasts two or three days. Your emotions go through a rollercoaster. At night, when I’m trying to sleep what hurts me the most is that my son is nine, and he wanted me to play,” Shehzad said as his voice breaking.

“He sleeps beside me, and now he’s growing up. He says, ‘Baba, I remember you used to play, but will I be able to remember you properly?’” he added, visibly struggling with emotion.

Ahmed Shehzad’s Past Issues With PCB

Reports say that he was overcome with feelings. Ahmed Shehzad apologised to the show’s host and audience before walking off the set in tears, ending the interview early.

Ahmed Shehzad has been outspoken in the past about his relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), even once criticising how he was listed in the local category for PSL drafts, calling it a publicity stunt.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 6:52 PM IST
QUICK LINKS