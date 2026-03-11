LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Bangladesh Russian Model Monica Hits A Poor Man After Alleging Harassment While Filming A Reel In The Middle Of A Road, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Bangladesh Russian Model Monica Hits A Poor Man After Alleging Harassment While Filming A Reel In The Middle Of A Road, Shocking Video Goes Viral

On March 10, 2026, Russian model Monica confronted Kanglu in Dhaka during a reel shoot after he allegedly touched her inappropriately. The viral footage shows her defending personal boundaries, sparking global outrage and highlighting the need for stricter creator safety measures.

Russian Model Monica Hits Kanglu During Dhaka Reel Shoot Over Alleged Harassment
Russian Model Monica Hits Kanglu During Dhaka Reel Shoot Over Alleged Harassment

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 11, 2026 15:49:00 IST

Bangladesh Russian Model Monica Hits A Poor Man After Alleging Harassment While Filming A Reel In The Middle Of A Road, Shocking Video Goes Viral

The incident, which took place on March 10, 2026, has generated widespread social media discussion after a video emerged which shows a Russian model named Monica responding to inappropriate physical contact.

The man during the Dhaka street filming of a creative “reel” project allegedly violated professional boundaries through inappropriate physical contact with her.

The footage shows the exact moment when the model stops performing to protect her personal space through physical contact with another person, which many people describe as an act of self-defense that is valid.

Inappropriate Conduct

The altercation shows how the team failed to uphold their professional boundaries while they worked together on digital content creation.



Witnesses on the scene reported that Kanglu who remained as a background participant transformed into an active harasser when he touched others without their consent during the performance.

The “shocking moment” caught on camera shows Monica immediately identifying the breach of consent and responding with a firm physical rebuke.

The situation demonstrates an increasing problem which endangers international creators who work in public areas because their interactions with fans will turn into harassment without strict security procedures from production teams.

Viral Accountability

Social media has emerged as the main platform through which people document the results of this behavior after they uploaded the footage.

The video recorded the assault and created an online archive that showed the attacker to viewers throughout the world, which resulted in public outrage. The reel became a factual evidence document after it showed the “shocking moment” from its original scripted entertainment format.

The incident demonstrates how modern cameras with their “always-on” capability create accountability systems that make it impossible to conceal or disregard inappropriate touching incidents within the industry as accidental behavior.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:01 PM IST
Tags: DhakaKangluMonicareel shootRussian model

Bangladesh Russian Model Monica Hits A Poor Man After Alleging Harassment While Filming A Reel In The Middle Of A Road, Shocking Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS