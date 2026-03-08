Basoda 2026: Is It On March 11 Or 12? Know The Exact Date, Puja Muhurat And Why Stoves Are Not Lit On Sheetala Ashtami

Basoda 2026 Date and Puja Muhurat: Basoda, also known as Sheetala Ashtami, is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Sheetala.

The day is observed mainly in North India, where devotees worship the goddess for protection from diseases and the well-being of their families.

One of the unique traditions of this festival is that food is prepared a day in advance and the stove is not lit on the day of the puja.

If you are wondering whether Basoda in 2026 will be observed on March 11 or March 12, here is everything you need to know about the correct date, auspicious timings, and rituals.

Basoda 2026 Date: March 11 or March 12?

Basoda is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ashtami tithi will begin at 1:54 AM on March 11, 2026, and end at 4:19 AM on March 12, 2026.

As per the Udaya Tithi (sunrise rule) followed in Hindu traditions, the festival will be celebrated on March 11, 2026.

On this day, devotees observe a fast and worship Goddess Sheetala, seeking her blessings for good health and protection from diseases.

Basoda 2026 Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the auspicious time for Basoda Puja will be from 6:35 AM to 6:27 PM on March 11, 2026. Devotees can perform the worship of Goddess Sheetala during this period.

Why Stoves Are Not Lit on Basoda

One of the most distinctive traditions of Basoda is that no cooking is done on the day of Sheetala Ashtami. Instead, food is prepared a day earlier on Sheetala Saptami.

On the day of Basoda, devotees offer stale or cold food, known as Basoda food, to Goddess Sheetala. It is believed that the goddess prefers cold food, and lighting the stove on this day may anger her. After offering the food to the deity, the entire family consumes the same prasad.

Scientific Significance of the Tradition

Apart from religious beliefs, the tradition also has a practical explanation. The festival falls during a seasonal transition when winter ends and summer begins. During this period, the risk of diseases such as chickenpox, measles, and other infections tends to increase.

Experts believe that eating light and cooling food during this time may help the body adjust to the changing weather, while avoiding heavy, freshly cooked food can help the digestive system adapt to the seasonal shift.

Basoda Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

Devotees follow specific rituals while observing Basoda or Sheetala Ashtami:

Prepare food for the puja a day in advance on Sheetala Saptami. Common dishes include sweet rice, halwa, puris, and vegetables.

Wake up early on Sheetala Ashtami, take a bath, and clean the puja area.

Arrange a puja plate with a lamp (diya), roli, turmeric, and rice grains.

Install or place the idol or image of Goddess Sheetala and perform the worship.

Offer the prepared food to the goddess as prasad.

Offer water to the deity and sprinkle some of it around the house, which is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the family.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. There is no scientific evidence to support these beliefs.

