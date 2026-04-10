WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral

The dramatics took a bizarre turn in a mobile tower in the district of Samastipur in Bihar, where one man who was married and wanted to be re-united with his girlfriend, scaled a mobile tower and made a spectacle out of a personal issue. The man was Vasudev and he would not descend even after being urged down on numerous occasions by the locals, police authorities and even the village representatives. The odd confrontation soon attracted an audience and videos of the event were viral on social media, escalating the drama outside the immediate area.

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Vasudev had reportedly worked in Hyderabad approximately two years ago when he allegedly fell in love with another woman although he had been married almost 15 years. This condition was further aggravated when he was said to have eloped with her and even married her. But after being reported by family members, the police followed up the couple and retrieved them. The two were soon parted, however, under family pressure which caused Vasudev to develop an extreme response of climbing on the tower and demanding his girlfriend to be returned to him. There were several efforts to put an end to the situation.







The police officers, local elites and even the village head attempted to convince him to step down safely, promising him that his grievances would be addressed. Nevertheless, he was stubborn and would not listen to anybody. The confrontation lasted hours, emergency services were standing by and tensions were heightened as a crowd of spectators assembled making the whole confrontation a tense yet extremely surreal situation.

The moment of truth came in when an RJD MLA, Ranvijay Sahu, came to the scene and intervened personally. Moving up to Vasudev, he assured him that his demands would be heeded, and even vowed to go with him wherever he might go. This political action seemed to work where other ones had not given way because Vasudev finally yielded and came down after close to seven hours. Although the incident was resolved amicably, it caused ripples all over the internet with most users reacting with humor and disbelief that a personal love feud led to the need of political intervention.

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