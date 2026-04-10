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Home > Offbeat News > WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral

WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral

The moment of truth came in when an RJD MLA, Ranvijay Sahu, came to the scene and intervened personally. Moving up to the lover, he assured him that his demands would be heeded, and even vowed to go with him wherever he might go.

WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The 'Love Crisis' - Video Goes Viral (Image Credit: X)
WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The 'Love Crisis' - Video Goes Viral (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 10, 2026 10:41:51 IST

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WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral

The dramatics took a bizarre turn in a mobile tower in the district of Samastipur in Bihar, where one man who was married and wanted to be re-united with his girlfriend, scaled a mobile tower and made a spectacle out of a personal issue. The man was Vasudev and he would not descend even after being urged down on numerous occasions by the locals, police authorities and even the village representatives. The odd confrontation soon attracted an audience and videos of the event were viral on social media, escalating the drama outside the immediate area.

WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral

Vasudev had reportedly worked in Hyderabad approximately two years ago when he allegedly fell in love with another woman although he had been married almost 15 years. This condition was further aggravated when he was said to have eloped with her and even married her. But after being reported by family members, the police followed up the couple and retrieved them. The two were soon parted, however, under family pressure which caused Vasudev to develop an extreme response of climbing on the tower and demanding his girlfriend to be returned to him.  There were several efforts to put an end to the situation.



The police officers, local elites and even the village head attempted to convince him to step down safely, promising him that his grievances would be addressed. Nevertheless, he was stubborn and would not listen to anybody. The confrontation lasted hours, emergency services were standing by and tensions were heightened as a crowd of spectators assembled making the whole confrontation a tense yet extremely surreal situation. 

The moment of truth came in when an RJD MLA, Ranvijay Sahu, came to the scene and intervened personally. Moving up to Vasudev, he assured him that his demands would be heeded, and even vowed to go with him wherever he might go. This political action seemed to work where other ones had not given way because Vasudev finally yielded and came down after close to seven hours. Although the incident was resolved amicably, it caused ripples all over the internet with most users reacting with humor and disbelief that a personal love feud led to the need of political intervention.

Also Read: Man Riding Scooty With Daughter Attacked By Unleashed Pet And Stray Dogs; Owners Beat Him After He Tries To Shoo Them Away | WATCH

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Tags: Bihar love story viralBihar tower incidentbihar viral videohome-hero-pos-13love affair drama Indiamarried man climbs towerMarried Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend Bihar videoMarried Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In BiharRJD MLA viralSamastipur newsSamastipur viral video

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WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral

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WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral

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WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral
WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral
WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral
WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral

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