Caught On Camera: Son Drives Away After Kicking And, Abandoning Father On Road, Old Man Howls, Begs Commuters For Help At Midnight

A disturbing video that surfaced on social media has left many people shocked and upset. The viral clip shows a young man kicking his elderly father and leaving him on the side of a deserted road at midnight.

The incident was recorded by someone from other car, who might have shared the video online, and from there it quickly went viral.

Father Left Crying on Roadside

In the video, the elderly man is seen standing near a vehicle parked on a dimly lit road. On the road a shocking scene unfolds when the younger man appears to push and kick him. After that, he gets back into the vehicle and drives away and leaves his father alone in the dark. The old man is then seen crying loudly.

He folds his hands and begs passing commuters for help. His voice trembles as he pleads with people not to leave him there.

Political Argument Allegedly Behind Fight

Reports circulating online claim that the incident was triggered by a heated political argument between the father and son. Though there is no official confirmation yet, many social media users say the fight began over differing political views, which turned physical.

A few vehicles are seen slowing down in the clip, but most continue driving. The elderly man eventually sits on the roadside, visibly shaken. At one point, he is heard howling in pain and distress. The road appears almost empty which makes the situation even more heartbreaking.

Public Outrage Online

The video has sparked strong reactions. “This is shameful. How can someone hit their own father?” one user wrote. Another commented, “Politics should never break a family like this.” Many people have demanded strict action against the man seen in the video and have asked authorities to identify him and ensure the father’s safety.

Incidents of elderly parents being abandoned or mistreated have come to light before, but this case has hit people hard because of the reported reason behind the fight. For many, it raises serious questions about anger, intolerance, and respect within families.

