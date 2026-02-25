Caught On Camera: Son Drives Away After Kicking And, Abandoning Father On Road, Old Man Howls, Begs Commuters For Help At Midnight

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Caught On Camera: Son Drives Away After Kicking And, Abandoning Father On Road, Old Man Howls, Begs Commuters For Help At Midnight

Caught On Camera: Son Drives Away After Kicking And, Abandoning Father On Road, Old Man Howls, Begs Commuters For Help At Midnight

A viral video shows a young man allegedly kicking his elderly father and abandoning him on a deserted road at midnight. The father is later seen crying, folding his hands, and begging passing vehicles for help.

Midnight Incident Caught on Camera (Images: X)
Midnight Incident Caught on Camera (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 25, 2026 20:02:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Camera: Son Drives Away After Kicking And, Abandoning Father On Road, Old Man Howls, Begs Commuters For Help At Midnight

A disturbing video that surfaced on social media has left many people shocked and upset. The viral clip shows a young man kicking his elderly father and leaving him on the side of a deserted road at midnight.

The incident was recorded by someone from other car, who might have shared the video online, and from there it quickly went viral.

Father Left Crying on Roadside

In the video, the elderly man is seen standing near a vehicle parked on a dimly lit road. On the road a shocking scene unfolds when the younger man appears to push and kick him. After that, he gets back into the vehicle and drives away and leaves his father alone in the dark. The old man is then seen crying loudly.

He folds his hands and begs passing commuters for help. His voice trembles as he pleads with people not to leave him there.

Political Argument Allegedly Behind Fight

Reports circulating online claim that the incident was triggered by a heated political argument between the father and son. Though there is no official confirmation yet, many social media users say the fight began over differing political views, which turned physical.

A few vehicles are seen slowing down in the clip, but most continue driving. The elderly man eventually sits on the roadside, visibly shaken. At one point, he is heard howling in pain and distress. The road appears almost empty which makes the situation even more heartbreaking.

Public Outrage Online

The video has sparked strong reactions. “This is shameful. How can someone hit their own father?” one user wrote. Another commented, “Politics should never break a family like this.” Many people have demanded strict action against the man seen in the video and have asked authorities to identify him and ensure the father’s safety.

Incidents of elderly parents being abandoned or mistreated have come to light before, but this case has hit people hard because of the reported reason behind the fight. For many, it raises serious questions about anger, intolerance, and respect within families.

Also Read: ‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: Here’s What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 8:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest newsviral news

RELATED News

Who Is Laiba Khan? Inside the Sudden Second Marriage Rumours Of The Karachi Star Everyone Is Talking About

What Is Total Lunar Eclipse? Check When The ‘Blood Moon’ Will Light Up The Sky And Where It Will Be Visible In India

Who Was Komali? 21- Year- Old Telugu YouTuber Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Over Marriage Dispute With YouTuber Boyfriend Nikhil Reddy

Women Employee Hurls Abuse At Manager For Cancelling Her Leaves For Vietnam Trip, Calls Him ‘Bh***a’, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: Here’s What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

LATEST NEWS

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals After New Zealand’s 61-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka? Scenarios Explained

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Caught On Camera: Son Drives Away After Kicking And, Abandoning Father On Road, Old Man Howls, Begs Commuters For Help At Midnight

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Camera: Son Drives Away After Kicking And, Abandoning Father On Road, Old Man Howls, Begs Commuters For Help At Midnight

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Camera: Son Drives Away After Kicking And, Abandoning Father On Road, Old Man Howls, Begs Commuters For Help At Midnight
Caught On Camera: Son Drives Away After Kicking And, Abandoning Father On Road, Old Man Howls, Begs Commuters For Help At Midnight
Caught On Camera: Son Drives Away After Kicking And, Abandoning Father On Road, Old Man Howls, Begs Commuters For Help At Midnight
Caught On Camera: Son Drives Away After Kicking And, Abandoning Father On Road, Old Man Howls, Begs Commuters For Help At Midnight

QUICK LINKS