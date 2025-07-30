Chhattisgarh: Snake Slithers Onto Shivling During Sawan At Temple, Video Goes Viral

A rare spiritual scene left devotees stunned at the Narmadeshwar Mahadev Temple in Chhattisgarh during the holy month of Sawan, when a snake peacefully coiled itself around the temple’s Shivling. The moment, now captured in a widely circulated viral video, has drawn attention from across the country, being described by many as a divine sign.

The unusual moment unfolded when a snake charmer, wandering near the temple, decided to take a short break inside the premises. Upon the request of devotees, who were curious about the snakes he carried, the man opened his basket.

To everyone’s surprise, one snake immediately slithered out of the basket and made its way directly toward the sanctum sanctorum. It climbed onto the sacred Shivling and coiled itself gracefully around it. The snake remained there for nearly 20 minutes, undisturbed and calm.

As word of the sight spread, more devotees rushed to the temple. The crowd grew larger, with many mesmerised by what they felt was a spiritual occurrence during the holy Sawan month—a time of special devotion to Lord Shiva. Some worshippers believed the snake’s act was an auspicious sign from Shiva himself, while a few were initially startled.

Despite the presence of the snake, the temple rituals continued without any interruption. The atmosphere remained one of reverence, awe, and spiritual energy, as priests and devotees carried on with prayers amid the rare sight.

To avoid any disruption to the worship or risk to anyone’s safety, the snake charmer eventually stepped forward. He gently removed the snake from the Shivling and placed it back in his basket, allowing normal temple proceedings to continue peacefully.

This unique event has since gone viral on social media, with viewers calling it both mystic and memorable. The incident has added a deeper layer of faith and fascination to Sawan celebrations in Chhattisgarh, and many are continuing to visit the temple in the hopes of witnessing something equally divine.

