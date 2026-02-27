LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > 'Take As Much As You Can': Chinese CEO Distributes Rs 236 Crore In Cash-Dash As Year End Bonus; Employees Carry Bundle Of Notes Home | Watch Viral Video

‘Take As Much As You Can’: Chinese CEO Distributes Rs 236 Crore In Cash-Dash As Year End Bonus; Employees Carry Bundle Of Notes Home | Watch Viral Video

Cui Peijun, the billionaire founder of Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., distributed a staggering 180 million yuan (approximately Rs 236 crore) in cash among his employees, a move that quickly triggered widespread envy across social media platforms.

February 27, 2026 13:46:57 IST

‘Take As Much As You Can’: Chinese CEO Distributes Rs 236 Crore In Cash-Dash As Year End Bonus; Employees Carry Bundle Of Notes Home | Watch Viral Video

It wasn’t a simple travel voucher or a box of sweets that we usually see corporates handing over to mark the year-end bonus. Instead, it was what can be called every employee’s wild dream, which came true during an annual meeting of a crane manufacturing company in China.

The company, a prominent heavy machinery pioneer, decided to let its employees loose on a multi-million cash dash. The videos of the meeting are now going viral on the internet, with amused social media users expressing disbelief and utter shock.

Cui Peijun, the billionaire founder of Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., distributed a staggering 180 million yuan (approximately Rs 236 crore) in cash among his employees, a move that quickly triggered widespread envy across social media platforms.

Game of Riches: Rules And Rumble

The ‘money game’ which Peijun designed for the employees to celebrate the company’s financial success was simple, with very few rules. Nonetheless, onlookers described it as enthralling and as exciting as it can get.

Employees were called out on a stage which housed 180 million yuan to play the game. The game was simple: one could keep as many notes as they could count in a given time.

Viral videos of the event showed employees frantically attempting to count the money amid loud cheers and hooting.

As per reports, the company hosted 7,000 employees across 800 tables, which were stacked side by side in a large hall.

Bonus Was Company’s 70% Profit

The cash dash wasn’t just an offbeat event that celebrated Kuangshan Crane’s success; it was an unprecedented generosity, unfound anywhere else in the corporate world. The company reportedly spent over 70 per cent of its annual profits during the event.

CEO Philosophy Trending

When asked about the huge cash distribution, Cui, who has been hailed as the “CEO who gives out the money” on the internet, expressed his philosophy, which touched many users.

“It is not that I love giving out money,” Cui said. “It is that young people today are burdened with car loans and mortgages. Any help we can offer improves their lives.”

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 1:45 PM IST
‘Take As Much As You Can’: Chinese CEO Distributes Rs 236 Crore In Cash-Dash As Year End Bonus; Employees Carry Bundle Of Notes Home | Watch Viral Video

‘Take As Much As You Can’: Chinese CEO Distributes Rs 236 Crore In Cash-Dash As Year End Bonus; Employees Carry Bundle Of Notes Home | Watch Viral Video

