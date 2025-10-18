Dhanteras 2025: Shopping Guide – 9 Lucky Items To Bring Home on Dhantrayodashi

LIVE TV
Dhanteras 2025, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the Diwali festival and is believed to bring wealth and good fortune. According to tradition and Vastu Shastra, purchasing certain items on this day enhances prosperity and positive energy. Lucky items to buy include gold, silver, brass or copper utensils, idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, Gomti Chakra, broom (jhadoo), new clothes, health-related products, and symbolic coins. Each of these is said to attract wealth, purity, and protection while removing negativity and misfortune from your home.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 18, 2025 11:37:02 IST

Dhanteras is the beginning of Diwali celebrations and one of the most favorable days to get items that signify wealth and prosperity. It is believed that when one buys specific products on this day, luck, positive energy and financial growth follows. Below is an easy guide of the Nine auspicious items to buy on Dhanteras 2025.

1. Gold 

Gold is the most commonly introduced and auspicious purchase on Dhanteras. When people introduce and buy gold coins, gold, gold jewelry, or idols of Goddess Lakshmi, they seek blessings of wealth and prosperity without end. Many families believe purchasing gold items will also protect the family financially. 

2. Silver 

Silver signifies purity and protection. Purchasing silver coins, silver utensils, or an idol will bring peace and banish negative energies. Silver items are very common for rituals and gifts as well.

3. Brass or Copper Utensils 

Brass and copper utensils have been common traditions of health and prosperity. When buying and introducing brass and copper utensils to the home, it is said to bring positive energy, while also bringing nourishment to the home. 

4. Idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha 

Buying and bringing new idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to welcome into the home brings blessings of wealth, success, and the removal of obstacles upon the home. Silver idols are especially auspicious. 

5. Broom (Jhadu) 

Buying a new broom on Dhanteras ceremoniously sweeps away all of the negativity of the home and sweeps away poverty. A new broom is a ceremonial blessing of success and good fortune. 

6. Gomti Chakra 

The Gomti chakra is a shell considered to be sacred and a powerful talisman bringing prosperity, positive energy, and protection within the home and even the area one keeps cash.

7. New Clothing

Wearing or sharing new clothing during Dhanteras represents the start of new beginnings and happiness, and attracts prosperity. New clothing is associated with positive energy while celebrating this festive time of year. 

8. Salt and Coriander

Salt and coriander are traditional items that signify abundance and clarity. Declaring your little ritual with salt and coriander is claimed to prevent evil and promote health. 

9. Electronics and Home Items

Shopping for inexpensive electronic appliances, or home items can also take place during Dhanteras as part of your retail therapy. Upgrading your home items can bring you comfort, growth, and good luck during the festive season. 

What Not to Buy

When it comes to your retail therapy, it is best to avoid buying sharp objects, iron and metal items, unless they are utensils that would be useful, black-colored items, and old or broken articles. These items may not always bring you negative energy, but they are claimed to be unlucky. 

Purchasing these nine items during the auspicious Dhanteras muhurat will definitely help you to bring in wealth, prosperity, and positive energy to your life and home before the celebrations.

This article is based on cultural and traditional beliefs related to Dhanteras and Vastu Shastra. Readers should make purchases according to their personal faith, customs, and financial priorities.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 11:37 AM IST
