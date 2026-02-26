LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Ekadashi 2026: February 26 or 27? Check Date, Time, Rituals And Puja Vidhi- Also Known As Rangbhari Ekadashi

Ekadashi 2026: February 26 or 27? Check Date, Time, Rituals And Puja Vidhi- Also Known As Rangbhari Ekadashi

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026 marks the joyous beginning of Holi celebrations in Kashi. On this sacred occasion, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, perform the auspicious Amalaki (amla) puja, and observe the Ekadashi fast with devotion and faith. In 2026, Rangbhari Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 27.

In 2026, Rangbhari Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 27 (Photo credit: freepik)
In 2026, Rangbhari Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 27 (Photo credit: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 26, 2026 12:44:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ekadashi 2026: February 26 or 27? Check Date, Time, Rituals And Puja Vidhi- Also Known As Rangbhari Ekadashi

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026 marks the joyous beginning of Holi celebrations in Kashi. On this sacred occasion, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, perform the auspicious Amalaki (amla) puja, and observe the Ekadashi fast with devotion and faith.

In 2026, Rangbhari Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 27.

You Might Be Interested In

Rangbhari Ekadashi – Also Known as Amalaki Ekadashi

Rangbhari Ekadashi is also called Amalaki Ekadashi, owing to the special worship of the amla (Indian gooseberry) tree on this day. The festival holds deep spiritual significance and is celebrated with immense enthusiasm in Varanasi (Kashi).

According to religious belief, this day commemorates the first visit of Lord Shiva to Kashi with Goddess Parvati after their divine marriage. The occasion symbolically marks the beginning of Holi festivities in Kashi.

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026 – Date, Tithi and Parana Time

As per Drik Panchang:

Phalguna Shukla Ekadashi Tithi begins: 12:33 AM on February 27, 2026

Tithi ends: 10:32 PM on February 27, 2026

Since the fast is observed based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise timing), devotees will observe Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat on February 27, 2026.

What Is Rangbhari Ekadashi?

In Kashi, the Ekadashi of the Phalguna Shukla Paksha is celebrated as Rangbhari Ekadashi. On this day, Kashi Vishwanath (Baba Vishwanath) is adorned with special decorations, and the city begins to immerse itself in the vibrant colors of Holi.

A grand procession of Lord Shiva is carried out through the streets, where devotees joyfully throw abir and gulal. From this day onward, the tradition of playing with colors continues in Kashi for six days, leading up to Holi.

Why Is It Called Amalaki Ekadashi?

The day derives its name from the sacred amla tree, which is worshipped with great reverence. According to religious belief, worshipping the amla tree on this Ekadashi bestows:

  • Good health

  • Prosperity

  • Good fortune

  • Amla is offered to the deity during puja and later consumed as prasad.
  • Planting an amla sapling on this day is also considered highly auspicious.

Rangbhari Ekadashi Puja Vidhi (Ritual Procedure)

On this sacred day, devotees should:

  • Wake up early, bathe, and wear clean clothes.

  • Meditate on Lord Vishnu and take a vow to observe the Ekadashi fast.

  • Perform Vishnu puja and offer amla as prasad.

  • Visit a Shiva temple carrying water, sandalwood paste, bel leaves, and abir-gulal.

  • Apply sandalwood paste to the Shivling.

  • Offer bel leaves and water.

  • Conclude by offering abir-gulal.

  • Pray for relief from financial difficulties and overall well-being.

  • Feed a poor person or a Brahmin after the puja.

  • How to Worship the Amla Tree on Amalaki Ekadashi

  • Visit the amla tree after your morning bath.

  • Offer water at its roots.

  • Light a diya and offer incense and flowers.

  • Perform 9 or 27 circumambulations (parikrama).

  • Pray for health, prosperity, and happiness.

Religious Significance of Rangbhari Ekadashi

In Hindu tradition, nature is revered as a manifestation of the divine. The worship of trees, rivers, and living beings reflects a deep respect for creation. The amla tree, known for its medicinal and spiritual importance, is therefore worshipped on this sacred day.

Rangbhari Ekadashi beautifully combines devotion, celebration, and reverence for nature—ushering in the colorful spirit of Holi in the sacred city of Kashi.

ALSO READ: Who Was Robert Cosby Jr? Son Of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Mary Cosby Who Died At 23 — What We Know About His Cause of Death

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 10:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ekadashi 2026ekadashi dateEkadashi ritualsEkadashi timeRangbhari EkadashiRangbhari Ekadashi 2026

RELATED News

Three Women Caught On Cam Stealing Undergarments Worth Rs 10,000 From Clothing Store; One Is President Of Varanasi’s Vyapar Mandal | WATCH VIDEO

Viral Punch The Monkey Caught Mimicking Older Monkey In Rain, Adorable Video Explodes Online As Mumbai Police Leverages Baby Punch For 112 Campaign

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 26, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Who Is Laiba Khan? Inside the Sudden Second Marriage Rumours Of The Karachi Star Everyone Is Talking About

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback: HC Stays Release Of Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

Ekadashi 2026: February 26 or 27? Check Date, Time, Rituals And Puja Vidhi- Also Known As Rangbhari Ekadashi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ekadashi 2026: February 26 or 27? Check Date, Time, Rituals And Puja Vidhi- Also Known As Rangbhari Ekadashi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ekadashi 2026: February 26 or 27? Check Date, Time, Rituals And Puja Vidhi- Also Known As Rangbhari Ekadashi
Ekadashi 2026: February 26 or 27? Check Date, Time, Rituals And Puja Vidhi- Also Known As Rangbhari Ekadashi
Ekadashi 2026: February 26 or 27? Check Date, Time, Rituals And Puja Vidhi- Also Known As Rangbhari Ekadashi
Ekadashi 2026: February 26 or 27? Check Date, Time, Rituals And Puja Vidhi- Also Known As Rangbhari Ekadashi

QUICK LINKS