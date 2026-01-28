Ekadashi February 2026: Check Out Exact Fasting Date, Auspicious Timings, Puja Rituals And Significance

Ekadashi February 2026: In Sanatan tradition, Ekadashi observed in both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha of every lunar month holds special religious importance. Each Ekadashi is known by a distinct name, and the merit gained from observing these fasts is believed to vary. Some ‘Ekadashi vrats’ are said to remove obstacles and fulfill wishes, while others are associated with victory over enemies.

Overall, the Ekadashi fast is considered sacred for attaining happiness, prosperity and salvation, and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. Here are the Ekadashi dates, fasting details and Parana timings for February 2026.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2026

Vijaya Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. In 2026, Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 13. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this vrat is believed to grant success in all areas of life and victory over adversaries when observed with proper rituals.

According to Hindu belief, Lord Rama also observed the Vijaya Ekadashi fast before his victory over Lanka. It is said that observing this vrat helps remove diseases, sorrow and negative influences.

The Parana (fast-breaking) time for Vijaya Ekadashi will be on February 14, 2026, from 6:35 am to 8:52 am. On this day, Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 4:01 pm.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026

Amalaki Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna. As per the Hindu calendar, Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 27, 2026. This fast is believed to bestow the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

On Amalaki Ekadashi, devotees traditionally worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and the Amla (Indian gooseberry) tree. Hindu beliefs state that observing this vrat helps remove life’s difficulties and fulfills devotees’ wishes.

The Parana time for Amalaki Ekadashi is on Saturday, February 28, 2026, between 6:25 am and 8:45 am. On this day, Dwadashi Tithi will last until 8:43 pm.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and general calendar calculations. NewsX does not independently verify these details.)

