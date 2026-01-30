LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > From Alina Amir 4 Minutes 47 Second Pakistan Viral MMS Clip To Arohi Mim 3 Minute 24 Seconds Link: How To Spot AI And Deepfake Content Online

The timestamps of these videos between 4 minutes 47 seconds and 3 minutes 24 seconds made them attract millions of viewers who wanted to know more about their content.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 30, 2026 10:51:08 IST

The 2026 social media platforms experienced an overwhelming influx of doubtful viral videos which originated from influencers such as Alina Amir and Arohi Mim. The timestamps of these videos between 4 minutes 47 seconds and 3 minutes 24 seconds made them attract millions of viewers who wanted to know more about their content. The links make claims about showing new or leaked videos but cybersecurity specialists and fact checkers have determined that the footage does not show any authentic material. The specified times show an upcoming trend where AI deepfake scams use time stamps to deceive users into thinking they watch real videos which actually show altered content or synthetic materials. 

The primary purpose of these videos is to spread through social media while presenting dangerous content to viewers. Scammers use their main method to link their files with special time codes which include 4:47 and 3:24 because people think these time codes show they see unedited content. The strange time stamp functions as a psychological hook which also helps improve search rankings in Google and other search engines thus making the scam links more accessible to users. The links which users click lead them to either phishing pages or malware downloads or illegal betting app installers instead of showing actual footage of the influencers. Experts state that deepfake technology which now exists in affordable tools enables fraudsters to create realistic face overlays that they use to damage reputations and create financial harm. 

The digital safety guides advise people to identify AI manipulation through visual signs which include testing eye movement patterns and comparing lip synchronization with actual speech and observing unstable lighting conditions and detecting face edges that are not stable. Users should be especially wary of links that emphasize exact video lengths or require app downloads. Alina Amir has publicly called deepfakes digital harassment while she requested law enforcement agencies to take action against such crimes which need better public understanding and improved online security measures against AI attacks. 

Also Read: Alina Amir Viral MMS: New Twist In Pakistani Leaked Video Saga, Influencer Announces…

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 10:51 AM IST
QUICK LINKS