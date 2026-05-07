Watch Viral Video: Galgotias University Magic Show Turns Into Comedy Clip After Camera Angle Exposes The Trick

After the ‘Robo-Dog’ controversy at AI Summit Delhi, UNIFEST at Galgotias University stage performance has been going viral on social media for an unintentional video showing the magic trick. The annual cultural festival, typically held during the academic year and including music, dance, celebrity guests and entertainment, was the focus of internet chatter when students posted a side on video of the festivities. While the show was meant to amaze the audience, internet users were more entertained by the unexpected camera perspective that seemingly exposed how the illusion worked. The viral video shows a magician wearing a white jacket and a black top hat with a yellow cape, standing next to a woman in black and white who is also on stage. In the act, a large black cloth is lifted multiple times in front of the assistant for a short period of time.

Watch Viral Video Of Galgotias University Magic Show

Every time the cloth falls, the assistant will be in a different outfit in seconds. She is seen changing into a dark coloured dress and then into a shiny pink red and finally bright red outfit. The front-view video shows the more benign and unexpected movements, but the side-angle shots reveal the movements that make up the illusion, making it easier to follow.









The video went viral on social media platforms, such as Instagram and X, and social media users soon made it into meme form. The performance was so much like a magic show and so much like a tutorial on how to do magic, that many people joked that it was the latter rather than the former. The caption associated with the viral post followed suit, hoping to add to the humour and pay tribute to the university for once again making a moment that was simply ‘unintentionally funny’. One of the posts read, ‘THIS IS WHAT ‘CONSISTENCY’ LOOKS LIKE,’ meaning that the university was anticipating a more viral incident.

Internet Can’t Stop Laughing At Viral Galgotias University Magic Clip

Within the comments field, there began to be sarcastic responses and jokes about the performance as well as the university. One user commented, “They were not revealing magic; They were revealing how to do magic tricks behind the magic.” Another commented, “They are actually teaching how magicians trick people. It’s just that they teach really badly.” The following people also mentioned the now viral saying, “Jaise hai waise rahenge,” and busted the college. The video, however, has only grown in popularity, with many viewers sharing it for its entertainment and/or humour value rather than its criticism.

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