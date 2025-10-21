LIVE TV
Govardhan Puja 2025: Check Whether Govardhan Puja Falls Today or Tomorrow

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut, is celebrated the day after Diwali to honor Lord Krishna’s lifting of the Govardhan Hill. In 2025, devotees are wondering whether the festival will be observed today or tomorrow. Here’s the confirmed date, shubh muhurat, and the spiritual significance of Govardhan Puja across India.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 21, 2025 10:56:07 IST

Govardhan Puja, or Annakut, is the celebration held on the day after Diwali for Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill for the people of Vrindavan. This year, in 2025, there is considerable confusion for many devotees as to whether Govardhan Puja is on the 21st or 22nd. According to the Hindu Panchang, the date for Govardhan Puja in 2025 is on the 22 October, Wednesday. 

Govardhan Puja Date & Muhurat

The Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month starts at 5:54 PM on October 21 and ends at 8:16 PM on October 22. The rule of Udayatithi means that since the Tithi is valid when the hriday rises on October 22, you would be observing the festival that day. The Pratahkal (morning) Muhurat when the worship can be done is from 6:26 AM to 8:42 AM and the Sayankal (evening) Muhurat is from 3:29 PM to 5:44 PM. 

Significance of Govardhan Puja

The day Lord Krishna lifted the mighty Govardhan Hill to provide shelter for the villagers who Lord Indra was storming with his anger. The lifting of the hill by Lord Krishna embodies protection, kindness, and bhakti (devotion). In essence, he reminds the devotee that true worship is in service to mother nature and by extension all living beings. For this festival, people celebrate by making a Govardhan hill out of cow dung, decorating it with flowers and offering lots of vegetarian dishes as Annakut referring to bringing tons of food as abundance and to show gratitude.

Rituals and Celebrations

On Govardhan Puja, devotees worship Lord Krishna, cows, and the Govardhan Hill. Temples in Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, and the Braj region hold spectacle celebrations as a grand occasion. The rituals consist of cooking of innumerable food items, aarti, and singing bhajans. Dyuta Krida is also a part of the day’s events, symbolizing divine play between Krishna and Radha.  

Final Word

If you’re asking whether Govardhan Puja 2025 is today or tomorrow. The answer is tomorrow, Wednesday, October 22, 2025. It is tomorrow when devotees will execute the rituals at the morning muhurat for prosperity, peace, and blessings from Lord Krishna. It is also a deliverance of the spirit of Diwali celebrating faith, nature, and God’s eternal bond with his devotees.

The Govardhan Puja 2025 date and timing mentioned are based on the Hindu Panchang and regional observances. Devotees are advised to verify local muhurat timings as they may vary by location.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 10:56 AM IST
