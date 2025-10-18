LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50 Heartfelt Wishes, Images, Quotes, And Whatsapp Status To Share With Family And Friends

Celebrate the spirit of Dhanteras 2025 by sharing heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, and festive WhatsApp statuses with your loved ones. This auspicious day marks the beginning of Diwali, symbolizing wealth, health, and prosperity. Spread positivity with 50 curated Dhanteras greetings, blessing-filled images, and meaningful messages to wish good fortune and happiness to your family and friends. Whether you’re looking for traditional quotes, modern captions, or WhatsApp statuses, this collection has everything to make your Dhanteras celebration brighter.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 18, 2025 12:19:59 IST

Dhanteras is a festival symbolizing wealth, prosperity, and well-being. Sharing warm wishes, quotes, and messages with your loved ones enriches the festive spirit and spreads happiness. Here is a curated list of 50 heartfelt Dhanteras wishes and messages that you can share via WhatsApp, SMS, or social media to brighten your friends’ and family’s day:

  • Wishing you wealth, health, and happiness this Dhanteras.
  • May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with prosperity and good fortune.
  • May your life shine brighter than gold this Dhanteras.
  • Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with joy and abundance.
  • May the light of diyas brighten your path to success.
  • May your wallet be full and your heart be happy.
  • Sending you gold and silver blessings this Dhanteras.
  • Let the festival of lights bring prosperity to your doorstep.
  • May your home glow with happiness and success.
  • Wishing you endless wealth and peace this festive season.
  • May Goddess Lakshmi shower her blessings on you always.
  • May this Dhanteras mark the start of new beginnings for you.
  • Wishing you a sparkling Dhanteras filled with happiness.
  • Let the diyas light up your life with positivity.
  • May your efforts turn into great achievements this Dhanteras.
  • Sending heartfelt wishes for joy and abundance.
  • May your business flourish with the blessings of Lakshmi.
  • May luck and wealth follow you wherever you go.
  • Wishing you wealth beyond measure on this auspicious day.
  • May this Dhanteras bring you good health and prosperity.
  • May your days be golden and nights shimmering with joy.
  • Wishing you celebrations full of love, laughter, and wealth.
  • May the divine energy of Dhanteras fill your life with peace.
  • May your home be filled with light and happiness.
  • Sending you blessings of wealth and success today and always.
  • Let the festival bring hope and happiness in abundance.
  • May your life shine as bright as the festival lights.
  • Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Dhanteras.
  • May this festival bring harmony and happiness to your family.
  • Celebrate wealth, health, and success this Dhanteras.
  • May Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings be with you forever.
  • Wishing you the joy of endless riches and love.
  • May your future be bright and your days abundant.
  • Let your home sparkle with warmth and wellness this Dhanteras.
  • May this sacred occasion bring you closer to your dreams.
  • Wishing you luck as vast as the ocean on Dhanteras.
  • May your life be filled with prosperity and good health.
  • Let this Dhanteras bring smiles and success to your life.
  • Sending you golden moments and silver smiles this festival.
  • May you achieve everything you desire this Dhanteras.
  • Wishing you a wallet full of wealth and a heart full of joy.
  • May your days glow with happiness like the diyas.
  • Wishing you success in every step you take.
  • May prosperity and peace dwell in your home forever.
  • Celebrate the festival of wealth with hope and happiness.
  • May your Dhanteras be as sweet as the traditional mithai.
  • Let love and prosperity reign in your home today.
  • Wishing you bright days and peaceful nights this festival.
  • May Goddess Lakshmi bring you wisdom and wealth.
  • Happy Dhanteras! May your blessings multiply endlessly.

These wishes, combined with vibrant images and quotes, make perfect messages to share on messaging apps and social media, spreading warmth and joyous festive vibes.​

This article includes festive wishes, quotes, and messages inspired by cultural traditions. Readers are encouraged to share them respectfully and adapt them according to personal beliefs and customs.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 12:19 PM IST
