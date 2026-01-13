LIVE TV
Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 50+ Wishes, Messages & Quotes for Friends, Family and Loved Ones

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 50+ Wishes, Messages & Quotes for Friends, Family and Loved Ones

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 13 January 2026, where the transition of the Sun into Capricorn, symbolising new beginnings, prosperity, and the harvest season across India.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 50+ Wishes, Messages & Quotes for Friends, Family and Loved Ones

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 13, 2026 11:46:11 IST

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 50+ Wishes, Messages & Quotes for Friends, Family and Loved Ones

Makar Sankranti signifies the Sun’s entering Capricorn (Makara), and thus, it denotes newness, good vibes, and the harvesting period in different parts of India. Besides, the festival is full of activities like kite flying, tilgul sweets, bonfires, and various regional celebrations like Pongal, Lohri, and Uttarayan, which together create an atmosphere of joy, thankfulness, and optimism. While families and friends unite to bid goodbye to the long nights and welcome longer days, here is a thoughtful collection of 18 wishes, 18 WhatsApp messages, and 17 quotes to share the festive spirit in 2026.

Thoughtful Wishes for Makar Sankranti 2026

  • May the Sun bring you success, prosperity, and endless happiness this Makar Sankranti.
  • Wishing you sweet moments like tilgul and bright days like the flying kites.
  • May this Sankranti mark the beginning of health, wealth, and harmony in your life.
  • As the Sun changes course, may your life turn towards positivity and peace.
  • Let go of the past and soar high, Happy Makar Sankranti 2026!
  • May your harvest be plentiful and your heart be content this festive season.
  • Sending warm wishes for joy, unity, and prosperity on Makar Sankranti.
  • May your dreams rise as high as kites in the Sankranti sky.
  • Wishing you a season filled with gratitude, growth, and good fortune.
  • May the festival bless you with the courage to rise and shine.
  • Let this Sankranti fill your home with laughter and love.
  • May the Sun God illuminate your path with wisdom and strength.
  • Celebrate new beginnings with hope and happiness this Sankranti.
  • May peace and prosperity follow you throughout the year.
  • Wishing you sweetness in speech and kindness in heart, Tilgul ghya, god god bola!
  • May your efforts bear fruit and your days be golden.
  • Embrace the warmth of the season and the joy of togetherness.
  • Happy Makar Sankranti, may your life be as colourful as the kites above!

WhatsApp Messages to Share the Festive Cheer

  • Let the kites fly high, and worries fade away. Happy Makar Sankranti 2026! 🪁
  • Sweet tilgul, bright skies, and sunny smiles, wishing you a joyful Sankranti.
  • May this harvest festival bring success to your doorstep. 
  • As the Sun enters Makara, may happiness enter your life.
  • Fly your dreams higher this Sankranti. Warm wishes to you and your family!
  • Celebrate the season of harvest with gratitude and joy.
  • From kite strings to sweet treats, may everything fall perfectly in place.
  • Let’s welcome longer days and brighter tomorrows together.
  • May your year be filled with sunshine and success.
  • Sending love, warmth, and festive vibes your way this Sankranti.
  • Tilgul ghya, god god bola, spread sweetness and positivity! 
  • New Sun, new hopes, new beginnings, Happy Makar Sankranti!
  • May prosperity knock on your door this harvest season.
  • Wishing you peace, progress, and plenty of reasons to smile.
  • Celebrate the joy of nature’s bounty with loved ones.
  • May the festive flames burn away negativity from your life.
  • Rise, shine, and celebrate, Sankranti is here!
  • Cheers to harvest, harmony, and happiness. Happy Sankranti 2026!

Inspirational Quotes for Makar Sankranti

  • “With the Sun’s new journey begins a chapter of hope and renewal.”
  • “Makar Sankranti teaches us to rise above and shine brighter.”
  • “Like kites, let your dreams soar beyond limits.”
  • “Harvest the fruits of patience, hard work, and faith.”
  • “The Sun reminds us that every day is a chance to begin again.”
  • “Festivals connect us to nature and to each other.”
  • “Let gratitude be your harvest this Sankranti.”
  • “Sweetness in words creates warmth in hearts.”
  • “Change in direction can lead to brighter destinations.”
  • “Celebrate growth, both in fields and in life.”
  • “Light rises after darkness, always.”
  • “Prosperity blooms where positivity lives.”
  • “Unity is the strongest thread that holds traditions together.”
  • “Every festival is a reminder to pause and give thanks.”
  • “Let the Sun inspire courage and clarity.”
  • “Joy multiplies when shared.”
  • “Makar Sankranti is not just a festival, it’s a fresh start.”

Makar Sankranti 2026 is a festival of light, harvest, and hope, a moment to give thanks and to spread kindness. Regardless of whether it is via emotional wishes, rapid WhatsApp messages, or motivating quotes, the exchanging of these feelings not only helps in strengthening relationships but also in elevating one’s mood. Let this festive season be the opening of doors for everyone, delineating the road ahead with profusion, tranquillity, and growth.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 11:46 AM IST
Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 50+ Wishes, Messages & Quotes for Friends, Family and Loved Ones

