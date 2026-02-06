LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes

Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes

Love season begins with the most romantic gesture of all - a rose. If you’re wondering when Rose Day 2026 will be celebrated, you’re not alone. Rose Day 2026 is observed on February 7, 2026, which sets the tone for the celebrations leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7
Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 6, 2026 10:52:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes

Happy Rose Day 2026: Love is officially in the air as Valentine’s week kicks off with Rose Day! The first day of Valentine’s week, the romantic seven-day celebration is all about expressing feelings with the timeless symbol of love- a rose. Whether it’s a red rose for passion, a yellow for friendship, or a pink for administration, this day sets the tone for the entire week leading up to Valentine’s Day. 

When Is Rose Day 2026? 

Love season begins with the most romantic gesture of all – a rose. If you’re wondering when Rose Day 2026 will be celebrated, you’re not alone. Rose Day 2026 is observed on February 7, 2026, which sets the tone for the celebrations leading up to Valentine’s Day. from couples planning a sweet surprise to friends exchanging yellow roses, people across India eagerly look up the Rose Day 2026 date, significance, and celebration days. 

Why Is Rose Day Celebrated?

Rose Day significance lies in the symbolism of roses. A red rose speaks of deep love and passion, yellow stands for friendship, pink expresses gratitude, and white represents peace. Over time, this simple gesture of gifting a rose has become a meaningful tradition that sets the tone for the romantic celebrations leading up to Valentine’s Day. 

You Might Be Interested In

Rose Day 2026 Messages to Send on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook 

  1. On this Rose Day, I send you a red rose filled with love, warmth and all my heartfelt emotions. Happy Rose Day 2026!

  2. Just like a rose spreads its fragrance, may your life be filled with happiness, love and endless smiles. Happy Rose Day!

  3. A single rose can express more than a thousand words — and today, it carries my love for you. Happy Rose Day 2026!

  4. May this Rose Day mark the beginning of a beautiful chapter in our lives, full of love and togetherness. 
  5.  
  6. Sending you a bunch of roses to remind you how special and cherished you are. Happy Rose Day!

  7. Yellow roses for our priceless friendship — thank you for always being there. Happy Rose Day 2026!

  8. Like a fresh rose in the morning, may your day bloom with positivity and love. 🌹 Happy Rose Day!

  9. Every petal of this rose carries a promise of love, trust and forever. Happy Rose Day, my special one!

  10. On Rose Day 2026, I wish that our bond grows stronger and more beautiful with each passing day.

  11. A rose for you, because you make my life colorful, fragrant and full of meaning. Happy Rose Day! 

 

Rose Day 2026 Wishes to Send on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook 

  1. Wishing you a very Happy Rose Day 2026! May your life bloom with love, joy and beautiful moments.

  2. On this special day, may every rose you receive fill your heart with happiness and warmth. Happy Rose Day!

  3. Happy Rose Day 2026! May the fragrance of love and friendship brighten your day and your year ahead.

  4. Just like a rose spreads its beauty, may you spread kindness and positivity wherever you go.

  5. Sending you a bouquet of good wishes wrapped in love. Have a wonderful Rose Day 2026!

  6. May this Rose Day mark the beginning of a romantic and memorable Valentine’s Week for you.

  7. Happy Rose Day! May your relationships blossom like fresh roses in spring.

  8. A rose for peace, a rose for love and a rose for happiness — wishing you everything beautiful today.

  9. On Rose Day 2026, may your heart be filled with sweet surprises and cherished memories.

  10. Wishing you a day as lovely and vibrant as a blooming rose. Happy Rose Day! 

Rose Day 2026 Quotes to Send on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook 

  1. “A rose doesn’t compete with other flowers — it simply blooms. May your love bloom the same way.”

  2. “Like a rose, true love may have thorns, but its beauty makes everything worthwhile.”

  3. “One rose can say ‘I love you’ more deeply than a thousand spoken words.”

  4. “Every petal tells a story of love, every thorn reminds us to cherish it.”

  5. “A single rose can brighten a day, but the right person can brighten a lifetime.”

  6. “Love is like a rose — delicate, beautiful, and meant to be treasured.”

  7. “Let your love grow like a rose — strong, fragrant, and timeless.”

  8. “A red rose whispers passion, a yellow rose celebrates friendship, and every rose carries emotion.”

  9. “In a world full of flowers, be someone’s favorite rose.”

  10. “On Rose Day, give a rose not just as a gift, but as a promise of care and affection.”

Rose Day 2026 Wishes to For WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status 

  1. Happy Rose Day 2026! Let love bloom in every corner of your heart.

  2. Sending a virtual rose to someone who makes my world beautiful.

  3. A rose for love, a rose for you. Happy Rose Day!

  4. May your life be as fresh and lovely as a blooming rose.

  5. Happy Rose Day! Let’s start Valentine’s Week with love and smiles.

  6. Roses are red, vibes are sweet — wishing you a day that’s truly elite.

  7. One rose, countless emotions. Happy Rose Day 2026!

  8. Bloom with grace, love with all your heart.

  9. A simple rose can say so much — Happy Rose Day!

  10. Today’s mood: Roses, romance and good vibes only. 

Also Read: Valentine’s Week 2026: Must Watch Romantic Movies & Series on OTT for Couples | Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 10:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: February 7 Rose DayHappy Rose Day 2026Happy Rose Day wishesRose Day 2026Rose Day 2026 dateRose Day 2026 date in IndiaRose Day 2026 day and dateRose Day 7 February 2026Rose Day captions for InstagramRose Day Facebook statusRose Day images 2026rose day in february 2026Rose Day Instagram captionsRose Day meaningRose Day messages 2026Rose Day quotes 2026Rose Day romantic messagesRose Day ShayariRose Day short quotesRose Day significanceRose Day status for WhatsAppRose Day Telegram quotesRose Day WhatsApp statusRose Day wishes 2026Rose Day wishes for boyfriendRose Day wishes for friendsRose Day wishes for girlfriendRose Day wishes for husbandRose Day wishes for wifeValentine Week 2026 list with datesValentine Week Day 1When is Rose Day 2026Why is Rose Day celebrated

RELATED News

50+ Exciting Valentine’s Gift Ideas for Couples: Cute, Romantic And Affordable Options

Happy Rose Day 2026 Top Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp Status And Stickers To Wish Your Partner In Romantic Way

Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner

Sankashti Chaturthi Hindi Vrat Katha: Check Out Date, Moonrise Timings, Rituals, And Significance Of Lord Ganesha Fast

Alina Amir’s Obscene MMS Controversy: How Old Is Pakistani Social Media Star Whose 5-Minute Video Has Gone Viral? Check Latest Photos

LATEST NEWS

Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott | All Drama, No Boycott: Former India Player Predicts PCB U-Turn By February 12

Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know

Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy

‘Misleading Paid Promotion’: Delhi Police Clarifies Reports On Viral Claims About Missing Person And Children In The City

Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi engages with students across India

RBI Grows More Optimistic, Raises FY27 Q1–Q2 GDP Projections, Defers Full-Year Forecast Pending New Data

‘When I Was 16…’: Who Is Sevda Rubens? Artist’s Viral X Post Claims Against Deepak Chopra Spark Online Backlash Amid Epstein Files Email Row

RBI Policy Meeting: Governor Sanjay Malhotra Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Focus Shifts To Policy Signals For Future, Inflation Pressure Under Control Amid Global Cues

Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes
Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes
Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes
Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes

QUICK LINKS