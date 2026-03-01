Holi 2026 Date Mystery: March 2 Holika Dahan’s Fiery Blessings Amid Chandra Grahan – Secrets, Remedies Revealed

The upcoming festival of Holi in 2026 has sparked a unique debate among scholars due to a rare celestial alignment. The main festival of colors occurs on March 4, while the Holika Dahan ritual requires its ceremonial bonfire to be scheduled between March 2 and March 3.

Astrologers believe that lighting the fire on March 2, 2026, provides a beneficial spiritual option to avoid the strong Sutak Kaal period and the Chandra Grahan, which will take place on March 3.

The devotees who perform their ritual on Monday night will gain access to “Auspicious Fire” because the eclipse will not block their ability to receive positive energy.

Lunar Eclipse Cosmic Influence and Grahan Impact

India will experience the total lunar eclipse, which will occur on March 3, because the eclipse will be visible from different regions of the country.

The Vedic astrology system states that this eclipse will take place in the Leo zodiac sign, which falls under the Purva Phalguni Nakshatra, and this combination makes people more emotionally sensitive while causing them to experience karmic changes.

Traditional temple worship stops during the Sutak period, which begins nine hours before the moon enters the Earth’s shadow. The Holi celebration maintains its festive spirit because astrologers say the eclipse serves as a “cosmic filter,” which requires people to stop their external celebrations and start internal self-reflection.

Ritualistic Purity and Spiritual Safeguards During Chandra Grahan

The festival observers need to follow specific spiritual protections, which will help them through the celestial transition. During the eclipse hours, roughly between 3:20 PM and 6:47 PM IST, people should avoid eating and should spend their time mantra chanting or Naam Japa to achieve mental energy control.

The practice of placing Tulsi leaves into water containers and food grains serves as a fundamental method for protecting the household’s sacredness.

The home requires a purification bath with acts of charity (Daan) after the eclipse ends and the moon restores its brightness so that the home can achieve its festive aura before Rangwali Holi celebrations begin the next day.

Also Read: Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 24, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities