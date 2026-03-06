Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

The footage shows a group of women performing provocative dance moves from an elevated spot while a large crowd of men gathers below, cheering, filming, and making vulgar actions.

Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves. Photos: X
Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 6, 2026 12:55:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

A disturbing video from Varanasi’s Assi Ghat during Holi celebrations has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and intense debate online. The footage shows a group of women performing provocative dance moves from an elevated spot while a large crowd of men gathers below, cheering, filming, and making vulgar actions.

As the crowd swells, several men can reportedly be seen engaging in obscene gestures and inappropriate touching, turning what began as festive celebrations into a moment many viewers have described as deeply troubling and unsafe.

Viral Video of Assi Ghat, Banaras Holi Celebration

According to reports and viral clips circulating online, thousands of locals, devotees, and tourists had gathered at the ghat to celebrate Holi with colours, music, and dance. However, the festive atmosphere reportedly turned uncomfortable when a few young women climbed onto an elevated structure and began dancing as the crowd below watched and threw clothes on them. 

You Might Be Interested In



Within minutes, a large group of men gathered around the area, cheering, recording videos, and pushing closer to the spot. Social media users claim the situation soon became chaotic with people in the crowd crossing personal boundaries, attempting to touch and crowd the dancers, turning the moment into what many viewers described as a disturbing display of harassment during the festival. 

Social Media Reactions 

The viral holi celebration video has triggered widespread cirticms online, with many users condenign the lack of crowd control and the unsafe environment for women during large public celebrations. 

Others also questioned the behaviour of the crowd and called for stricter policing and better security arrangements at major Holi spots. 

Authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement about the incident, but the video continues to circulate widely, reigniting conversations about how people are taking advantage of festivals and spreading obscenity.

Also Read: 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: How Was The Video Leaked? Everything You Should Know 

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 12:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: assi ghatassi ghat holi videobanarasboob pressingHoli videoobscene actup policeVaranasivaranasi policeviral video

RELATED News

Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Astrologer Warns Pakistan Could Be Next Target – Check Predicted Specific Date

‘Bro Is Casually Hanging Out On Streets’: 10-Foot Mugger Crocodile Spotted Walking On Vadodara’s Urmi Bridge | WATCH

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Who Is The Girl In The Clip? You Will Be Shocked To Know The Truth

Dea Store Meulaboh Viral MMS: Were The Employee And Shop Owner Caught In ‘Obscene Act’ Or Is It A Scam? What We Know About Links Circulating Online

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS: Filipino Actor Arron Villaflor Responds To Claims About Private Leaked Clip From Vivamax Content, Says ‘Everything They Showed Was From…’

LATEST NEWS

Oppo K14 5G To Debut In India: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Dimensity 6300 Chipset, Check All Features And Launch Date

PhonePe Loses Merchant Market Share as Active Merchant Base Continues to Decline

Oracle Plans Thousands Of Job Cuts Amid Soaring AI Data Center Costs: Is Tech Boom Triggering A Workforce Shake-Up?

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ BIG Revelation: Will Mihir And Tulsi Come Together After Noina’s Betrayal Is Exposed 6 Years Later? Check The Lastest Holi Episode

CBSE Cancels Class 10th Board Exams In Middle East, Postpones March 7 Class 12th Exam – Check Official Notice Inside

Jasprit Bumrah’s Magical Death-Overs Spell Draws ‘Bradman’ Comparisons From Cricket World — T20 World Cup 2026

Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT 5.4 In Thinking & Pro Versions: 1 Million Tokens, Advanced Reasoning, And Agentic Workflows, Check All Details

UPL Limited To Retain Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Engine Post Reorganisation

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release On March 7: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Trailer To be Out At THIS Time

Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’
Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’
Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’
Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

QUICK LINKS