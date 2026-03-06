Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

A disturbing video from Varanasi’s Assi Ghat during Holi celebrations has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and intense debate online. The footage shows a group of women performing provocative dance moves from an elevated spot while a large crowd of men gathers below, cheering, filming, and making vulgar actions.

As the crowd swells, several men can reportedly be seen engaging in obscene gestures and inappropriate touching, turning what began as festive celebrations into a moment many viewers have described as deeply troubling and unsafe.

Viral Video of Assi Ghat, Banaras Holi Celebration

According to reports and viral clips circulating online, thousands of locals, devotees, and tourists had gathered at the ghat to celebrate Holi with colours, music, and dance. However, the festive atmosphere reportedly turned uncomfortable when a few young women climbed onto an elevated structure and began dancing as the crowd below watched and threw clothes on them.

Something has shifted in Banaras after BJP govt allegedly bulldozed many ancient temples. Almost like sanctity has left the place. Banaras ghaat was known for rich heritage and pure vibes. Now women are getting sexualised and groped in an almost animal like setup by Hindu men… pic.twitter.com/AFlbqqyDUP — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) March 5, 2026







Within minutes, a large group of men gathered around the area, cheering, recording videos, and pushing closer to the spot. Social media users claim the situation soon became chaotic with people in the crowd crossing personal boundaries, attempting to touch and crowd the dancers, turning the moment into what many viewers described as a disturbing display of harassment during the festival.

Social Media Reactions

The viral holi celebration video has triggered widespread cirticms online, with many users condenign the lack of crowd control and the unsafe environment for women during large public celebrations.

Others also questioned the behaviour of the crowd and called for stricter policing and better security arrangements at major Holi spots.

Authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement about the incident, but the video continues to circulate widely, reigniting conversations about how people are taking advantage of festivals and spreading obscenity.

Also Read: 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: How Was The Video Leaked? Everything You Should Know