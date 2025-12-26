LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > 'Joker Ban Rahe Ho': Bal Sant Abhinav Arora Sparks Debate After Suggesting Not To Celebrate Christmas, Watch

'Joker Ban Rahe Ho': Bal Sant Abhinav Arora Sparks Debate After Suggesting Not To Celebrate Christmas, Watch

Bal Sant Abhinav Arora sparked fresh controversy after saying Christmas should not be celebrated by followers of Sanatana Dharma. His remarks went viral, dividing netizens between criticism over intolerance and support for preserving cultural identity.

Bal Sant Abhinav Arora Faces Backlash Over Christmas Remarks
Bal Sant Abhinav Arora Faces Backlash Over Christmas Remarks

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 26, 2025 12:16:05 IST

‘Joker Ban Rahe Ho’: Bal Sant Abhinav Arora Sparks Debate After Suggesting Not To Celebrate Christmas, Watch

The new controversy around Abhinav Arora, who is known by the name “Bal Sant,” has caused the internet to buzz with debates again. After a series of previous viral incidents, the young spiritual orator has generated a public uproar, claiming Christmas should not be celebrated.

Arora’s points, expressed in a video that rapidly spread over various networks, were that the followers of Sanatana Dharma should positively not welcome the western festivals and that the present-day Hindu Vedic practices are at odds with the principles of the ancient Vedas.

His remarks have caused a divide among the netizens, where a considerable number of them are pointing fingers at him as the source of discord, whereas some are supporting his right to be distinctive and to preserve his cultural identity.

Spiritual Preservation and Cultural Identity

The basis for Arora’s abstaining from Christmas festivities lies in his conviction that only those who are religiously pure can be called true devotees. He argues that strict keeping of Indian customs is a way to protect the spiritual life of the younger generation.



By calling the festival a “foreign imposition” that diverts attention from the worship of native gods, he has claimed the role of a protector of traditional values. This position has found support among a certain part of his followers who think that the global festival’s commercialization usually overpowers local culture. On the other hand, this uncompromising view has also incited severe criticism from those who consider India a pluralistic society where different cultures live together.

Digital Backlash and the Ethics of Influence

The young influencer faced a backlash that was not only swift but also very harsh, with a lot of people questioning the maturity as well as the source of such strong opinions. Critics say that at ten years old, Arora is merely a puppet of adult ideologies and that he is unintentionally supporting a “troll culture” that accuses his family of creating and controlling his public image.

Numerous social media critics have given their backing to the argument that the observance of various festivals brings people together rather than separates them. Conversely, Arora has not only remained quiet but has also been reasserting his viewpoints in spite of the trolling and being called “radicalized” since childhood. He claims that his devotion to Lord Krishna does not permit any secular concessions.

This conflict is a clear indication of the shift in power from conservative to progressive, which is manifesting through the friction between traditional religion and digital modernity.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 12:16 PM IST
‘Joker Ban Rahe Ho’: Bal Sant Abhinav Arora Sparks Debate After Suggesting Not To Celebrate Christmas, Watch

