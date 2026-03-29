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Home > Offbeat News > Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Significance, And Rituals To Seek Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Significance, And Rituals To Seek Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Kamada Ekadashi, one of the most important fasting days dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be observed with devotion across India today, on March 29, 2026.

Kamada Ekadashi 2026
Kamada Ekadashi 2026

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 29, 2026 08:18:28 IST

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Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Significance, And Rituals To Seek Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Kamada Ekadashi, one of the most important fasting days dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be observed with devotion across India today, on March 29, 2026. Falling during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month, the day is believed to cleanse sins and fulfil wishes when observed with sincerity.

Date And Parana Time

In 2026, the Ekadashi tithi begins on March 28 at 8:45 AM and ends on March 29 at 7:46 AM, which is why the fast will be observed on March 29.

The fast is broken the next day during Dwadashi. The Parana time falls on March 30 between 6:14 AM and 7:09 AM, and it is important to complete it within this window for full spiritual benefit.

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Puja Vidhi And Fasting Rituals

Devotees begin the day early with a holy bath and take a vow to observe the fast. Lord Vishnu is worshipped with flowers, fruits, incense, and lamps. Chanting Vishnu mantras and reading sacred texts form a key part of the rituals.

Many devotees observe a strict fast, avoiding grains and sometimes even water, while others follow a lighter fast with fruits and milk. Charity and helping the needy are also encouraged on this day.

Mantra To Chant

Chanting Lord Vishnu’s name is considered highly auspicious. A commonly recited mantra is:

“Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”

Regular chanting is believed to bring peace, remove obstacles, and attract divine blessings.

Spiritual Significance

“Kamada” means the fulfiller of desires. This Ekadashi is believed to wash away past sins and grant both material and spiritual benefits. Observing the fast with devotion is said to help devotees overcome negativity and move closer to spiritual growth.

According to religious texts, the vrat holds immense merit and is considered powerful enough to free a person from negative karma and bring prosperity and inner peace.

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Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Significance, And Rituals To Seek Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

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Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Significance, And Rituals To Seek Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

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Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Significance, And Rituals To Seek Lord Vishnu’s Blessings
Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Significance, And Rituals To Seek Lord Vishnu’s Blessings
Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Significance, And Rituals To Seek Lord Vishnu’s Blessings
Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Significance, And Rituals To Seek Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

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