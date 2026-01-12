Makar Sankranti 2026 Date Confusion Explained: 14 or 15 January, Shubh Muhurat Inside

Makar Sankranti is one of India’s oldest festivals and is closely connected to astronomy, farming, and spirituality. Unlike most Hindu festivals that depend on the moon, Makar Sankranti depends on the Sun’s movement, which is why its date usually stays around mid-January every year.

The festival marks an important event — the day when the Sun enters Makara Rashi (Capricorn) and starts its northward journey, known as Uttarayan.

Why Is There Confusion Between January 14 and 15?

The confusion happens almost every year because different calendars calculate religious timings differently. Some traditional Panchangs follow sunrise-based rules. If the Sun enters Makara Rashi very late in the evening or after sunset, some rituals are shifted to the next day.

What Happens in 2026?

In 2026, the Sun enters Makara Rashi in the afternoon, well before sunset. Because of this, there is no reason to celebrate Makar Sankranti on January 15.

So, January 14 is the correct and fixed date for Makar Sankranti in 2026.

Punya Kaal and Shubh Muhurat for Makar Sankranti 2026

Punya Kaal is the most auspicious time to perform rituals on Makar Sankranti.

In 2026, the Sankranti moment happens at 3:13 PM on January 14 .

Since the Sun enters Makara Rashi on this day itself, Punya Kaal also falls on January 14.

During Punya Kaal, people usually:

Take a holy bath (at home or in rivers)

Offer water (arghya) to the Sun God

Perform Surya Puja

Donate food, clothes, sesame seeds, and jaggery

All important puja, daan, and rituals should be done on January 14, 2026.

What Happens on Makar Sankranti?

Makar Sankranti marks:

The end of Dakshinayan (Sun’s southward movement)

The beginning of Uttarayan, which is believed to bring positivity and good energy

Common Traditions of Makar Sankranti:

Holy baths for physical and spiritual purification

Surya Puja to thank the Sun God

Charity and donations, especially to the needy

Eating traditional foods like til laddoos, khichdi, and sweets

These rituals represent warmth, harmony, gratitude, and new beginnings.

How Different States Celebrate Makar Sankranti

Although the festival has the same meaning everywhere, celebrations differ across India:

Gujarat & Rajasthan: Kite flying festivals

Tamil Nadu: Celebrated as Pongal, a multi-day harvest festival

Assam: Known as Magh Bihu

West Bengal: Celebrated as Poush Parbon

Despite different names and customs, all celebrations focus on harvest, prosperity, and thankfulness.

Why Is Makar Sankranti So Special?

Makar Sankranti is unique because it connects:

Astronomy – through the Sun’s movement

Spirituality – as prayers and charity are considered highly rewarding

Agriculture – by celebrating harvest and nature’s blessings

It is one of the rare Indian festivals that stays in sync with seasonal changes, which is why it falls around the same time every year.

Final Answer: Is Makar Sankranti on January 14 or 15 in 2026?

The correct and widely accepted date for Makar Sankranti in 2026 is Wednesday, January 14.

Since the Sun enters Makara Rashi in the afternoon on this day:

All puja

Rituals

Charity

Celebrations

will take place on January 14, not January 15.

So, if you are planning your Sankranti puja, daan, or festive meals, make sure to mark January 14, 2026, on your calendar.

Disclaimer-

The information shared here is based on astrological and traditional sources. Readers are advised to consult their local Panchang or priest for exact rituals and timings.