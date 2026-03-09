LIVE TV
Nikko Natividad Viral MMS: Trying To Download The Clip? Think Twice Before You Do That Or You Might Face…

After the alleged private videos of Filipino actors Arron Villaflor, Ron Angeles, Nikko Natividad, and Gil Cuerva started circulating on social media in late February, a controversy ensued on the internet.

Nikko Natividad viral MMS controversy. (Photo: X, IG)
Nikko Natividad viral MMS controversy. (Photo: X, IG)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 9, 2026 12:58:21 IST

After the alleged private videos of Filipino actors Arron Villaflor, Ron Angeles, Nikko Natividad, and Gil Cuerva started circulating on social media in late February, a controversy ensued on the internet. Screenshots and links go viral on the social media sites like Facebook and X triggering a lot of speculation among people whether or not the clips were genuine or not. At the time, the situation was largely fuelled by online rumours and speculations since none of the actors had verified the existence of such videos despite the viral buzz. The scandal began to spread rapidly as a significant number of users disseminated and talked about the supposed video on various online forums. 

The spread of the so called clips caused the name of the actors to trend on social media, as people believed whether it was real or a smear campaign. Villaflor is one of the first to respond to the allegations, stating that the content displayed to him by certain people was just a filming of scenes in his own projects, such as those related to the streaming platform Vivamax. He put aside the controversy as a bid to tarnish his name, especially since he is engaged in local politics as a provincial board member in Tarlac. The other actors were mostly silent in the meantime, and speculation kept being spread all over the social media. 

Commercial and cinema analysts have threatened that publishing or downloading so called private videos can have significant consequences in the law. In the Philippines, intimate photos or video recording and sharing are forbidden in the Anti Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009. The legislation proscribes acts like replicating, distributing, or publishing of such content or even distributing such content on the web, even where the original recording was done in a consensual manner. Violators can be punished with a sentence of three to seven years in prison and large fines. The law and legal professionals have thus encouraged internet users to stop sharing dubious or sensitive content and to take care of privacy privileges even as online debates on the alleged videos persist. 

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 12:58 PM IST
QUICK LINKS