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Home > Offbeat > ‘Obscene, Disgusting’: Viral ‘Towel Dance’ Video From West Bengal School Sparks Online Backlash; Netizens Call It ‘Mujra Event’ | WATCH

‘Obscene, Disgusting’: Viral ‘Towel Dance’ Video From West Bengal School Sparks Online Backlash; Netizens Call It ‘Mujra Event’ | WATCH

A video from a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated English medium school has triggered widespread reactions on social media after it showed students performing a dance during a school function.

'Towel Dance' Video From Bengal School Sparks Online Outrage (Screengrab From X)
'Towel Dance' Video From Bengal School Sparks Online Outrage (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 15, 2026 01:50:58 IST

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‘Obscene, Disgusting’: Viral ‘Towel Dance’ Video From West Bengal School Sparks Online Backlash; Netizens Call It ‘Mujra Event’ | WATCH

West Bengal: A video from a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated English medium school has triggered widespread reactions on social media after it showed students performing a dance during a school function. The clip, which has circulated widely online, shows several girls performing a mujra-style dance while other students sit in the audience.

The video reportedly captures a stage performance during a school event attended by students from different classes.

Performance At School Event Draws Attention

In the viral clip, a few girls can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song during the programme. Some viewers have pointed out that the performers appeared wrapped in towels during the act, which has added to the controversy surrounding the event.

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The school is said to run classes from nursery to Class 10, meaning students from various age groups may have been present in the audience during the performance. The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting mixed reactions from viewers.

Social Media Users Demand Action

Following the circulation of the video, several social media users expressed concern and called for action against those responsible for organising the event. Some users questioned the role of school authorities and staff who approved the programme.

Others have also urged authorities to counsel the students and their parents, saying schools should ensure that activities held on campus remain appropriate for an educational environment.

ALSO READ: Sikh-Owned Restaurant In London Faces Massive Muslim Protests After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat, Viral Video Shows Police Presence And Threats To Owner

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 1:50 AM IST
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‘Obscene, Disgusting’: Viral ‘Towel Dance’ Video From West Bengal School Sparks Online Backlash; Netizens Call It ‘Mujra Event’ | WATCH

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‘Obscene, Disgusting’: Viral ‘Towel Dance’ Video From West Bengal School Sparks Online Backlash; Netizens Call It ‘Mujra Event’ | WATCH

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‘Obscene, Disgusting’: Viral ‘Towel Dance’ Video From West Bengal School Sparks Online Backlash; Netizens Call It ‘Mujra Event’ | WATCH
‘Obscene, Disgusting’: Viral ‘Towel Dance’ Video From West Bengal School Sparks Online Backlash; Netizens Call It ‘Mujra Event’ | WATCH
‘Obscene, Disgusting’: Viral ‘Towel Dance’ Video From West Bengal School Sparks Online Backlash; Netizens Call It ‘Mujra Event’ | WATCH
‘Obscene, Disgusting’: Viral ‘Towel Dance’ Video From West Bengal School Sparks Online Backlash; Netizens Call It ‘Mujra Event’ | WATCH

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