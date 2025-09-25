LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Spitting On Roti: Ghaziabad Karim Hotel Worker Caught On Camera, Video Sparks Outrage

Spitting On Roti: Ghaziabad Karim Hotel Worker Caught On Camera, Video Sparks Outrage

A viral video from Ghaziabad’s Karim Hotel shows a worker spitting on roti before serving. Police registered an FIR at Ankur Vihar PS after a Delhi resident’s complaint. The accused is absconding as outrage grows over food safety violations.

Viral video from Ghaziabad's Karim Hotel shows worker spitting on roti (Screengrab: X/@pratik_khare_)
Viral video from Ghaziabad’s Karim Hotel shows worker spitting on roti (Screengrab: X/@pratik_khare_)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 25, 2025 07:53:32 IST

A raw video shot at Ghaziabad’s Vijay Vihar Colony has emerged on social media, where a Karim Hotel employee spits on roti prior to serving it to the customers. The disturbing images evoked huge outrage, fueling serious concerns regarding hygiene and food quality in restaurants.

Police register case after complaint

The incident was highlighted after Delhi citizen Rahul Pachauri, resident of Karawal Nagar, came across the video and lodged a complaint with the police. Moving swiftly, Ghaziabad Police opened a probe and lodged a case at Ankur Vihar police station. Officials have confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the accused employee on the basis of the viral video evidence.

Watch here:



As per police officials, the accused staffer ran away shortly after the incident went viral on the net and is presently evading arrest. The authorities have assured that attempts are being made to track and apprehend him at the earliest.

Public outcry over hygiene issues

The viral clip has evoked mass outrage, and people on social media have called for drastic action against restaurants breaking food safety regulations. Many have also called for intensifying checks at restaurants and dhabas in Ghaziabad and the surrounding areas to stop such appalling failures.

Karim Hotel in the spotlight

Following the viral incident, the popular Karim Hotel in Loni’s Vijay Vihar Colony has come under the scanner of local authorities. Officials have hinted at possible action against the establishment if found guilty of negligence.

The incident once again highlights the urgent need for strict monitoring of hygiene practices in food outlets to safeguard public health and restore customer trust.

