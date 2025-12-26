LIVE TV
This US CEO Turned Real-Life Santa Claus; Distributed Rs 2,100 Crore Bonus Among Employees After Selling Family Business

A Louisiana entrepreneur has earned praise for an extraordinary act of generosity after sharing a significant portion of the proceeds from the sale of his family business with hundreds of employees. Graham Walker distributed $240 million (around ₹2,155 crore) among 540 staff members, turning the company sale into a life-changing moment for many.

December 26, 2025 14:18:29 IST

This US CEO Turned Real-Life Santa Claus; Distributed Rs 2,100 Crore Bonus Among Employees After Selling Family Business

A Louisiana entrepreneur has earned praise for an extraordinary act of generosity after sharing a significant portion of the proceeds from the sale of his family business with hundreds of employees. Graham Walker distributed $240 million (around ₹2,155 crore) among 540 staff members, turning the company sale into a life-changing moment for many.

15% Of Company Sale Set Aside For Staff

Walker recently sold Fibrebond, a company founded by his father, but made employee welfare a key condition of the deal. He insisted that 15% of the acquisition amount be allocated to workers who had stood by the firm over the years.

Calling it a gesture of gratitude, Walker said the move was meant to reward loyalty through difficult phases. The payouts began in June, with employees receiving an average bonus of $443,000, to be paid over five years, subject to them remaining with the company during that period.

Emotional Reactions And Life-Changing Impact

The former CEO recalled that some employees initially believed the payout was a prank, while others were overwhelmed with emotion. Staff members have used the money to clear mortgages, reduce debt, buy vehicles, pay college fees and build retirement savings.

“Some spent it on day one, maybe even night number one,” Walker said, adding that how the money is used is entirely the employees’ choice.

One long-time employee, who joined Fibrebond in 1995 earning $5.35 an hour and now manages a team of 18, said the bonus allowed her to pay off her home loan and realise her dream of opening a clothing boutique. “Before, we were going paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “I can live now; I’m grateful.”

Unlike typical company sales where only shareholders benefit, Fibrebond employees received bonuses despite not owning equity in the business, a factor that has drawn widespread admiration.

Social Media Applauds ‘Rare’ Act Of Generosity

The story quickly gained traction on social media, with many users praising Walker’s decision. One post described it as “a real Christmas story,” while another said such generosity was rare in today’s corporate world. Others called it an example of leadership that prioritises people over profits, saying the impact would be felt for decades.

Fibrebond’s Journey Through Crisis And Comeback

Fibrebond was founded by Claud Walker in 1982 and faced major challenges over the years. In 1998, a factory fire severely disrupted operations, yet Claud continued paying employee salaries. The firm later struggled during the dot-com crash, leading to large-scale layoffs.

In the mid-2000s, Graham Walker and his brother took over operations. Despite ongoing difficulties, employees remained loyal. Walker introduced team-based bonuses tied to safety and performance, helping rebuild morale.

QUICK LINKS