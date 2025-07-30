Tsunami Alert: Life-Saving Do’s And Don’ts To Survive In Emergency

The 8.8-magnitude quake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in several parts of the World, including Japan, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hawaii.
Amid the emergency, experts continue to stress the importance of being prepared for tsunamis.
What Is a Tsunami?
The word “tsunami” means “harbour wave” in Japanese. It refers to a series of large ocean waves caused mainly by undersea earthquakes, but also by volcanic eruptions, landslides, or meteorite impacts.
Signs of an Upcoming Tsunami:
Strong or long-lasting earthquake
Sudden rise or fall in ocean water
A loud roaring sound from the sea
Ocean water is pulling away quickly from the shore
How To Take Precautions Before a Tsunami
Know if you live in a tsunami risk zone
Learn and plan evacuation routes
Identify a safe location on high ground or inland
Prepare an emergency communication plan
Sign up for local alerts and warnings
Keep a disaster supply kit ready
Practice evacuation drills regularly
During a Tsunami Warning: Key Safety Measures
As advised by UNESCO (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) and the Red Cross:
If there’s an earthquake: Drop, cover, and hold on
Once shaking stops, move to higher ground immediately
Don’t wait for official alerts if you observe natural warning signs
Stay away from beaches, rivers, and coastal areas
If in a boat, follow local guidance: head to deep water or inland
After a Tsunami: How to Stay Safe
Wait for official clearance before returning home
Avoid flooded areas, damaged roads, and unstable structures
Stay away from electrical equipment in wet conditions
Use text or social media to contact loved ones
Take photos of damage for insurance purposes
Avoid dirty or contaminated floodwater
What Not to Do During or After a Tsunami
Don’t wait at the shore to watch the waves
Don’t return until authorities give the “all clear”
Don’t assume the danger is over after the first wave
Never attempt to surf or swim during a tsunami
