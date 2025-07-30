Tsunami Alert: Life-Saving Do’s And Don’ts To Survive In Emergency

The 8.8-magnitude quake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in several parts of the World, including Japan, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hawaii.

Amid the emergency, experts continue to stress the importance of being prepared for tsunamis.

What Is a Tsunami?

The word “tsunami” means “harbour wave” in Japanese. It refers to a series of large ocean waves caused mainly by undersea earthquakes, but also by volcanic eruptions, landslides, or meteorite impacts.

Signs of an Upcoming Tsunami:

Strong or long-lasting earthquake

Sudden rise or fall in ocean water

A loud roaring sound from the sea

Ocean water is pulling away quickly from the shore

How To Take Precautions Before a Tsunami

Know if you live in a tsunami risk zone

Learn and plan evacuation routes

Identify a safe location on high ground or inland

Prepare an emergency communication plan

Sign up for local alerts and warnings

Keep a disaster supply kit ready

Practice evacuation drills regularly

During a Tsunami Warning: Key Safety Measures

As advised by UNESCO (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) and the Red Cross:

If there’s an earthquake: Drop, cover, and hold on

Once shaking stops, move to higher ground immediately

Don’t wait for official alerts if you observe natural warning signs

Stay away from beaches, rivers, and coastal areas

If in a boat, follow local guidance: head to deep water or inland

After a Tsunami: How to Stay Safe

Wait for official clearance before returning home

Avoid flooded areas, damaged roads, and unstable structures

Stay away from electrical equipment in wet conditions

Use text or social media to contact loved ones

Take photos of damage for insurance purposes

Avoid dirty or contaminated floodwater

What Not to Do During or After a Tsunami

Don’t wait at the shore to watch the waves

Don’t return until authorities give the “all clear”

Don’t assume the danger is over after the first wave

Never attempt to surf or swim during a tsunami

